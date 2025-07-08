🤝 Nintendo has announced some collaborative Crocs themed around Animal Crossing

🌊 They feature a green to blue finish representing land and sea, with thoughtful Animal Crossing theming across them

🥰 Included Jibbitz are those for Tom Nook and K.K. Slider, while there are separately purchasable packs and individual ones, too

📆 The shoes drop on August 26 at Crocs stores, online, and in selected retailers for $69.99 for adult sizes and $54.99 for kids ones.

Nintendo and Crocs have announced a collaborative piece of footwear with some Animal Kingdom-flavoured Crocs.

The Crocs come with a gradient green to blue finish from top to the sole, with the green representing land and the sole and strap "inspired by the sea", according to a Nintendo press release. In addition, there are also "Animal Crossing moments throughout the design of the shoe".

The shoes release on August 26, 2025, and are available in both adult and kids sizes, for $69.99 and $54.99, respectively. Nintendo says they'll be available at Crocs' online store, as well as in "retail stores nationwide and select Crocs retailers", although they aren't any more specific than that.

(Credit: Nintendo/Crocs)

As with other Crocs collabs in the past, these Animal Crossing ones also come with special Jibbitz charms that you can poke through the holes in the shoes for an extra personal touch. The ones on the shoes include Tom Nook and K.K Slider, as well as a house and an apple tree.

There are also some individual packs of other Animal Crossing-themed Jibbitz that will be available for purchase, with the first pack having the Able Sisters trio of Sable, Mabel and Label, alongside backpack and shirt charms. The second pack is made with charms of Blathers, Celeste, and Pascal, alongside a fossil and a seashell. Both packs will retail for $16.99 each. There will also be individual charms for Bunnie, Marshall and Rosie for $4.99 each.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the second best-selling Switch game of all time, and its fanbase spans far and wide. Crocs, despite their divisive design, are also incredibly popular, which means this mash-up that could prove quite successful for both companies.

