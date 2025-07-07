👀 Super Smash Bros. and Donkey Kong 64 are likely coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

🕵 Other uncovered N64 games include Glover, Forsaken, and S.C.A.R.S.

👊 The last N64 addition was Killer Instinct Gold in May, available for the first time on modern platforms

⚽️ Nintendo recently added Super Mario Strikers to its GameCube library, which is exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2

It’s been a few months since the last N64 game was added to Nintendo Switch Online, but it appears we may already know what’s coming next.

Eagle-eyed fans have analyzed a video that Nintendo posted at the end of May and noticed some familiar looking box arts hidden by a strong blur in the menu.

By taking a screenshot and increasing the Gaussian blur effect in Photoshop, it’s possible to make out at least four N64 games that might be coming for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

The highlight is arguably Super Smash Bros., the first entry in Nintendo’s incredibly popular all-star cast fighting series. However, the box art for Donkey Kong 64 has also been spotted.

Both titles would generate a lot of excitement, particularly Super Smash Bros. as it’ll support online play at long last. Getting Donkey Kong 64 ahead of Donkey Kong Bananza’s Switch 2 release would also be a nice touch.

Other N64 games that were uncovered include Glover, Forsaken, and S.C.A.R.S, the latter of which are Ubisoft-published titles. Some fans believe that if these two games come to Nintendo Switch Online, we could see other classic Ubisoft games like Rayman 64.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see whether any of these titles do come to Nintendo Switch Online, but it seems like a strange thing to include by accident.

The last title to come to the N64 library was Killer Instinct Gold in May. Rare’s fighting game from 1996 was a surprise addition and the first time the game has been available on modern platforms outside of Rare Replay on Xbox One.

Nintendo recently expanded the number of GameCube titles to four by adding Super Mario Strikers to the service on July 3. Nintendo GameCube games are exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 (as is applying a CRT filter to N64 games), and you can even pick up a wireless GameCube controller for a more authentic experience.

