⚽️ Super Mario Strikers, a fan-favorite GameCube game, will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 from July 3 for Nintendo Switch Online Plus Expansion Pack subscribers

👏 The game joins other GameCube classics like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and F-Zero GX in the Switch Online library

👍 Super Mario Strikers will support online play, higher resolution, and suspend/resume features

🎮 A wireless GameCube controller is available for the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can play a new GameCube game on Switch 2 next week.

Nintendo revealed that Super Mario Strikers will join The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur 2 on July 3, as part of its growing GameCube library.

Super Mario Strikers was released in 2005 for Nintendo's adorable cube-shaped console, and was the first entry in the Mario Strikers series. Even though there have been multiple new entries since, including Mario Strikers: Battle League on Switch, Super Mario Strikers remains a fan-favorite thanks to its simplistic arcade-style gameplay and unique spin on Nintendo's characters.

Super Mario Strikers addition isn't a surprise, as Nintendo revealed the game was coming to Switch Online during its Nintendo Treehouse Live event. However, no time frame was given, so it's pleasing that Nintendo Switch 2 owners will be able to enjoy another GameCube game so soon after launch.

Like other Nintendo Switch Online titles with local multiplayer, Super Mario Strikers will support online play, which should give the game a new lease of life. The game will also run at a higher resolution, and will support suspend and resume, allowing you to pick up where you left off.

Nintendo has also released a wireless GameCube controller for the Nintendo Switch 2. The controller features a dedicated C button, home button, an additional ZL shoulder button, and a capture button. It features gyro support, which was only discovered after the controller was released.

Nintendo GameCube games are only available on Switch 2 and you'll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member to play them. Nintendo's most expensive subscription tier also includes access to N64 games, N64 Mature games, Sega Genesis games, and Game Boy Advance games. You also get free DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.