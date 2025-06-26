😡 A recent update to Mario Kart World has left fans furious after changes to the ‘Random’ course selection have had drastic consequences

Nintendo has made a drastic change to the way online VS races in Mario Kart World work, and fans aren't happy with its decision.

A new update for one of the best Switch 2 games has brought numerous fixes, such as where rate fluctuations were displayed incorrectly in both Online Play and Knockout Tour modes, as well addressing an issue where you couldn't recover quickly after falling off the Dino Dino Jungle course.

However, there is a more startling change, simply referred to in the patch notes as "Adjusted courses selected in “Random” when selecting next course in a wireless “VS Race.”

On its own, that sounds quite innocuous, but it has had an unintended consequence for fans wanting to play online in Mario Kart World.

Before the update, selecting a standard race when playing online provided the option of either an intermission race from a set of three courses or a random race. The random race would usually be a standard 3-lap option, as opposed to being an intermission event, for more of a traditional Mario Kart experience.

According to a lot of fans, the new update has redressed the balance between the two race types, but has gone too far one way. It is now increasingly likely that you'll get an intermission race when you hit random that incorporates a rolling start where you drive across the roads to the track, as opposed to the 3-lap options from before.

Fans aren't particularly happy with this change, especially on the Famiboards forum, where one fan had stated that they were "genuinely having fun playing this game and perfecting the three lap tracks for online" and that Nintendo's change has "just ruined all of that practice".

Another fan also went as far as calling Mario Kart World a "waste of money" since the change, noting that they wouldn't "touch this game until this tone deaf and idiotic decision is fixed". Others are proclaiming Mario Kart World is “dead” because of the change.

It isn't clear if Nintendo will revert back to the old random system in a future Mario Kart World update, although it definitely seems to have caught a lot of players off guard. An ideal solution would likely to be offer a mode for those who want to enjoy 3-lap races only, similar to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and those who prefer the new mechanic where you race between courses.

