The Shortcut’s retail sources have shared that the next Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock could happen this week. Nintendo’s new video game console is expected to be in stock during the Walmart Deals event, which coincidentally takes place the same time as Amazon Prime Day 2025.

We last saw the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle in stock on June 25, and we predicted that the next Walmart Switch 2 restock would take place mid-July. Orders from the last restock will have been delivered to customers, which means the retailer is ready to promote its deals marathon with one of the most in-demand items right now.

Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock date and time

We’re still waiting to learn the exact time and date of the next Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock, but July 8 will be when any information might become available.

That’s when the Walmart Deals promotion begins, as well as Amazon Prime Day 2025. Walmart’s deals week lasts from July 8 to July 13 (two days longer than Prime Day), so we may even see it towards the end of the week as Walmart tries to pull people away from Amazon.

Walmart Deals week is from July 8 to July 13, and we expect to see Nintendo Switch 2 in stock again. (Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

It’s unlikely we’ll see an Amazon Nintendo Switch 2 restock in response to Walmart. The retailer has only just made peace with Nintendo after the Japanese company pulled its first-party games and hardware from Amazon in 2023. It means we can’t rule out an Amazon Switch 2 restock in the future, but don’t expect one just yet.

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

Why is Nintendo Switch 2 still sold out?

The Nintendo Switch 2 continues to sell out in the United States whenever its in stock. That isn’t necessarily due to a lack of stock – the Nintendo Switch 2 is the fastest-selling console of all time by some margin – but a glowing Nintendo Switch 2 review from The Shortcut and others media outlets, along with a compelling lineup of Switch 2 launch games has generated a lot of demand.

The next big exclusive is just around the corner, too, in Donkey Kong Bananza. It’s out July 17 and looks to be a fantastic 3D platformer in the same vein as Super Mario Odyssey.

Just a few of the positive responses we’ve received after people got a Switch 2 thanks to The Shortcut’s alerts. (Credit: The Shortcut)

The demand for the console has also resulted in many of the best Switch 2 accessories selling out, such as the All-In-One case and the best microSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2. The Switch 2 GameCube controller was also sold out for a period of time, but it’s currently back in stock. We’re also tracking Switch 2 accessories live with push notifications in our Substack Chat and on X.

Walmart’s Switch 2 restock will be online only

Walmart tends to restock the Nintendo Switch 2 online, whereas Target, Best Buy, and GameStop have generally opted to offer the console in stores.

As the largest retailer in the US, Walmart has the most inventory of Nintendo’s console. This can make buying a Switch 2 from Walmart a frantic experience, as so many people rush to get one.

But here’s a pro tip that should help you easily buy the console: The more devices you have waiting “in line” during a Walmart Switch 2 restock, the better your chances become. Walmart+ is also sometimes a requirement, which helps deter bots and resellers. It may be frustrating to sign up, but it’ll significantly increase your chances of getting a Switch 2.

