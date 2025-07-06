(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

It's officially been one month since the Nintendo Switch 2 was released. And, after spending almost all my free time playing with the console, I have no doubt that our glowing Nintendo Switch 2 review was spot on: this is the best console Nintendo has ever made. Period.

I expected to discover some more downsides the longer I spent with the Switch 2, but honestly, my appreciation for the hardware has only grown. It's fantastic to have a console that doesn't feel hamstrung by power limitations anymore, especially when switching between TV and handheld mode.

Yes, Nintendo Switch 2 can't deliver the same visuals as the best PS5 games. But it doesn't need to. The truth is, aside for running at higher resolutions or frame rates, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games aren't too dissimilar to PS4 and Xbox One. Many are still available on last-generation hardware, too.

Cyberpunk 2077 looks great on Switch 2. (Credit: CD Projekt Red)

Simply put, there isn't a clear generational leap like we've been used to, which only benefits Switch 2. It means unless you're watching Digital Foundry scrutinize every pixel, the vast majority of people won't complain about what Switch 2 can deliver visually.

Beautiful backlog

However, the Switch 2's greatest strength is its software. Mario Kart World is the perfect launch title, and one I know I'll be playing for years, not days. I've also enjoyed Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and Fast RMX, two of the best Switch 2 games.

But honestly, it's backwards compatibility support that really impressed me. The improvements that Switch 2 makes to existing Switch 1 games are dramatic. Games that struggled to hit their target frame rates or resolutions now run like a dream. Load times are generally halved. And any title that received a free update or a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition feels reborn. Honestly, I'm envious of anyone who plays The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the first time on Switch 2.

The same holds true for GameCube games and Switch Online. If you grew up playing previous Nintendo consoles, you can access a treasure trove of nostalgia without waiting years for your favorite classic game to arrive.

GameCube games are exclusive to Switch 2. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The Switch 2 is the first Nintendo console with continuity. And that means there are hundreds of retro games to enjoy from day one, with more on the way. We're not starting from scratch like before, which is a huge relief.

Premium hardware at last

If the original Switch made the Wii U feel like a Fisher-Price toy, then the Switch 2 makes the Switch 1 feel like you've traded in a tattered FitBit for an Apple Watch Ultra. It's a huge upgrade over Nintendo's previous hardware in almost every conceivable way.

The way the Joy-Con 2 controllers attach and detach from the system magnetically is a delight, and the screen – while not OLED – is big, bright and vivid. There has been some discourse over the Switch 2's screen response time, with some claiming it's blurry and plagued with ghosting.

I created a side-by-side video comparing the Switch 2 to the Switch OLED on X, which you can watch below.

Ultimately, it really isn't a big deal. Could the display's response time be better? Sure. But it's still a big improvement on the original Switch's screen and most people won't even notice it. And that's coming from someone who is very picky about display quality.

Battery blues

Is the Switch 2 perfect, then? Not quite. The only downside about Nintendo's new console is the step down in battery life. If you're coming from the original Switch 1 (before the 2019 revision), you'll probably be happy enough. But for anyone who has gotten used to the four to nine hours the Switch 2019 and Switch OLED models can provide, there is a bit of adjustment.

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

The Nintendo Switch 2 battery life isn't terrible – especially when you consider the sheer power and performance difference the Switch 2 delivers. But don't be surprised if you need a charger after playing Mario Kart World for two and a half hours.

More fun to come

I can't remember the last time I played a brand-new console as often as I have with the Switch 2 – which is a genuine surprise. Like most gamers, I've only grown more cynical and demanding as the years pass by – often feeling disillusioned by the state of the industry, or what qualifies as a "triple A" game these days.

However, the Nintendo Switch 2 feels like it has pressed a reset button in my brain. I still love the console's flexibility thanks to its hybrid nature. Sometimes I'm happy to sit in my office and play on the big screen. But sometimes you can't beat playing in bed, or even outside in the sun.

Playing Mario Kart World in the sunshine? Heaven. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Crucially, I don't feel like I'm making a big sacrifice when switching between the two modes. Games look fantastic in handheld mode, but they're even more impressive when played on my LG OLED. The Switch 2 delivers on its "best of both worlds" promise far more convincingly this time around.

With Donkey Kong Bananza only a few weeks away and many more Nintendo Switch 2 launch games on the horizon, the Switch 2 will become even more compelling. The future is certainly bright, but the Switch 2 has already made a fantastic first impression.

