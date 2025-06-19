💰 The Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo, featuring Donkey Kong and Pauline, is available for pre-order now, priced at $29.99

💃 It unlocks Pauline's 'Diva Dress' early, enhancing disc drops from enemies, and is compatible with other Donkey Kong amiibo

📆 The amiibo releases on July 17, 2025, alongside the Donkey Kong Bananza game, exclusively for Switch 2

👉 Pre-orders are live at Best Buy, with other retailers expected to stock it soon

Best Buy: Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo

Nintendo peeled back the layers of what players can expect in Donkey Kong Bananza when it releases on July 17 exclusively for Switch 2 – and it looks like it's going to be a fantastic 3D platformer and possibly one of the best Switch 2 games.

Nintendo also revealed that the game would receive its own dedicated amiibo. The Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo, which features the titular ape and a young Pauline, is the first amiibo tied to a Nintendo Switch 2 game. And it's something collectors won't want to miss it.

If you're interested in adding the Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo to your collection on July 17, here's everything you need to know.

Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo pre-order

The Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo is available for pre-order now. Pre-orders went live shortly after the amiibo was announced during the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct. You can only purchase the DK Bananza amiibo from Best Buy at the moment, but expect other retailers to stock the figurine soon.

Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo price

The Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo costs $29.99, which is the same price as the recently released Tulin, Sidon and Yunobo amiibo from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Thankfully, that’s $10 cheaper than the Street Fighter 6 amiibo, which cost $39.99.

Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo compatibility

The Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo unlocks Pauline's 'Diva Dress' early. This implies you'll still be able to unlock it in the game without purchasing the Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo. The 'Diva Dress' increases the likelihood of discs appearing after defeating enemies.

Other Donkey Kong amiibo are compatible with DK Bananza. The Donkey Kong series of amiibo unlock golden Kong tiles with "explosive power" and you can even use your Power-Up Bands from Super Nintendo World.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.