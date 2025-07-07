(Credit: Majin Bu)

📱 Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series will get skinnier bezels

📺 A new rumor says all four models will have a thinner display border

🏝️ The Dynamic Island could also get a new software interface

📅 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 this September

Apple is gearing up to announce four new iPhones later this year, and it sounds like each one will have a thinner bezel design.

A new rumor from leaker Digital Chat Station claims that each version of the iPhone 17 will come with a skinnier border around the display, something Apple introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max last year. The iPhone 17 and 17 Air are expected to get new displays compared to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, so it makes sense that Apple would also usher in slimmer bezels at the same time.

In the same leak, Digital Chat Station also claims that Apple’s Dynamic Island atop the iPhone 17 will get a “brand-new” UI. Here’s the thing, though: we don’t know what that means.

Previous rumors suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro would get a smaller Dynamic Island thanks to a few engineering tweaks made to the Face ID sensors, but those have been relatively scarce in the grand scheme of things. Digital Chat Station claims the entire iPhone 17 lineup will get a new Dynamic Island UI, not even just the 17 Pro series.

Perhaps it’s a fresh coat of paint on the software Apple uses to power the experience? After all, Liquid Glass is coming to iOS 26, so maybe there will be last-minute changes with this year’s iPhones to help it stand out. Who knows? It’s the first time we’ve heard this rumor, so take it with a huge grain of salt.

Other rumors we’ve heard about the iPhone 17 include a larger 6.3-inch display, two rear cameras, and a larger battery compared to the iPhone 16. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air will be ultra-thin and come with a single rear camera and larger 6.6-inch screen, and the iPhone 17 Pro will get a slight redesign with better cameras and battery life.

Keep it locked to The Shortcut - we’ll be covering all the iPhone 17 rumors until Apple announces it.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.