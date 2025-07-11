🎗️ GameStop is auctioning the stapler that damaged Switch 2 screens, with proceeds benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

GameStop grabbed headlines during the Switch 2 launch for all the wrong reasons. The first was when one store was accused of pushing expensive Switch 2 pre-order bundles on consumers – something GameStop vowed to investigate.

Later, a truck full of almost 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were robbed on its way to a GameStop store, costing Nintendo around $1.4 million in lost sales.

If that wasn't bad enough, GameStop was also in the news when one store stapled receipts to the front of the Switch 2 box. This pierced the cardboard and damaged countless Switch 2 screens in the process.

GameStop later used the mishap as a publicity stunt when it announced a Switch 2 restock. The retailer said "Staples not included", but created another controversy when it used a photo of the console from Bloomberg without asking permission.

However, GameStop's latest stunt is gaining attention for all the right reasons. It's auctioning off the stapler responsible for damaging Switch 2 consoles on eBay, and giving all the proceeds to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The listing also includes a Switch 2 that was stapled, but the screen has been repaired.

As of writing, the listing has reached $217,000 and has 5 days remaining. GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen said on X that if the stapler reaches seven figures, he'll "fly the winner to Miami, take them to McDonald’s for lunch and personally deliver my preowned underwear." I'm not sure if that will result in more bids or less, honestly.

We're still tracking Switch 2 restocks, and Amazon is the next retailer to watch. You can register for an invite to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle or a standalone Nintendo Switch 2. Expect emails to go out soon, and remember you'll only have 24 hours to buy it if you get an invite.

