Have you requested an invite to buy a Switch 2 at Amazon? You’ll want to do so asap if you haven’t, as it’s likely the Amazon Switch 2 restock will take place soon after Prime Day 2025 ends.

Those who requested an invitation to buy could start receiving an email soon, which gives you exclusive access to Amazon’s first ever Switch 2 restock. But be warned: you’ll only have 24 hours to buy, so don’t miss your opportunity. If you miss your window, you’ll have to request a new invitation. The product detail page will display a timer to let you know how much time is left to complete your purchase.

You’ll only be able to buy the product you registered for, too. If you registered for the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle, then you won’t be able to pick up a standalone console, for example. You also can’t register for multiple items, due to high demand.

You’re best registering for the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle as Nintendo has historically supplied far more stock to retailers of this SKU than the standalone system. You’re also saving $30 on one of the best Switch 2 games.

Amazon’s Nintendo Switch 2 restock comes as a pleasant surprise. Previously, Nintendo Switch 2 games from Nintendo weren’t for sale because the Japanese company pulled its hardware and games from the retailer in March 2024.

The dispute was seemingly over third-party resellers, though Nintendo and Amazon have denied this. Nevertheless, it seems that the two companies have finally made up, and the Switch 2 is available to buy from Amazon US at long last.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle and standalone console are both available at MSRP, sold and shipped by Amazon, and not third-party sellers. Make sure you double check the listing before you checkout.

I haven’t received an invite from Amazon? What next?

If you haven’t received an invite to buy a Switch 2 from Amazon, don’t panic. Your request will still be considered for selection if additional inventory becomes available, which means it’s still worth registering your interest, even if you don’t think you’ll get lucky the first time around.

It’s worth noting that Amazon’s invitation system really does seem to be a lottery system. I registered for an invite to buy a Switch 2 in the UK during the console’s pre-order window and never received one, despite being a Prime subscriber and a regular customer.

If you don’t receive an invite, the mere fact that Amazon has begun holding Switch 2 restocks means inventory will go on general sale soon enough. It’s also another retailer we can add to our Switch 2 restock tracking list, which will only increase people’s chances of getting Nintendo’s in-demand console.

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

Be careful before checking out at Amazon

Be cautious of Amazon resellers. There are still plenty of third-party listings that advertise the Nintendo Switch 2 “in stock” for much higher prices than MSRP. Remember to only buy from listings that say “Dispatches from Amazon & Sold by Amazon”.

The Shortcut's Nintendo Switch restock alerts

