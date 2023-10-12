Discover more from The Shortcut
Good news and bad news,
Good news: It’s not too late for the best Amazon Prime Day October deals. Bad news: time is running out. Many top discounts remain active – for now. And both Walmart deals and Best Buy deals staying in stock much longer.
If you miss a specific deal. I’ll try to find the best price for you. Be sure to continue to follow me on Twitter/X with notifications on, as that remains the best way to nab elusive Lightning Deals. We’ll see a lot more deals come back online between now and Black Friday.
Check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals below ⤵️
1. Walmart won Prime Day with its October deals 🎃
Not to be outdone by Amazon, Walmart is also hosting a big sale across a range of products – and actually winning the day. Here are all the quick links you need if you'd rather shop at Walmart instead for some October deals.
Standout deal: The Diablo IV Xbox Series X bundle is $70 off today.
2. Best Amazon Prime Day October 2023 deals 📦
🙌 Save on Apple products, TVs, Amazon devices, headphones, gaming, smartphones, laptops, kitchenware, and cameras
For the second year in a row, Amazon has decided to host two sales events with Prime Big Deal Days promotion. It’s another fantastic time to save money on a variety of goods and should appeal to those who want to beat the Black Friday rush that happens every November. You’ve got until midnight today, October 11, to save on Apple products, Amazon devices, TVs, kitchenware, smartphones, headphones, laptops, gaming accessories and so much more. Luckily, we’ve rounded up all the best deals to save you the hassle of scouring through Amazon. Click the button below to see more ⤵️
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm - $199 with Prime (was $249)
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) - $399 at Amazon (was $499)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $189 with Prime (was $249)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Lightning - $187 with Prime (was $249)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - $94 with Prime (was $199)
Apple Watch Series 8 41mm (GPS) - $319 at Amazon (was $399)
Insignia 32-inch Fire TV HD 720p - $79 with Prime (was $149)
Insignia 43-inch Class F30 4K - $169 at Amazon (was $269)
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD with Fire TV - $109 with Prime (was $199)
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series - $149 with Prime (was $479) INVITE ONLY
Hisense 50-inch ULED 4K UHD - $199 with Prime (was $529) INVITE ONLY
Toshiba 75-inch 4K C350 - $499 at Amazon (was $589)
Fire TV Stick 4K - $22 with Prime (was $49)
Fire TV Stick Lite - $17 with Prime (was $29)
Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) - $94 with Prime (was $139)
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) - $139 with Prime (was $189)
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series - $149 with Prime (was $479) INVITE ONLY
Hisense 50-inch ULED 4K UHD - $199 at Amazon (was $529) INVITE ONLY
Toshiba 75-inch 4K C350 - $499 at Amazon (was $589)
Amazon eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh WiFi router - $179 with Prime (was $249)
Buy $100 PlayStation Credit and get free $10 Amazon Credit with code PSN100
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month membership - $40 at Amazon (was $44)
God of War Ragnarok - $49 with Prime (was $69)
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS5) - $29 at Amazon (was $69)
The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5) - $45 at Amazon (was $69)
Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - $39 at Amazon (was $69)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29 at Amazon (was $69)
Demon’s Souls - $29 at Amazon (was $69)
Horizon Forbidden West - $39 at Amazon (was $69)
Returnal - $29 at Amazon (was $69)
Diablo 4 (PS5) - $49 with Prime (was $69)
Diablo 4 (Xbox) - $49 with Prime (was $69)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS5) - $37 with Prime (was $69)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Xbox) - $37 with Prime (was $69)
Madden NFL 24 (PS5) - $42 with Prime (was $69)
Madden NFL 24 (Xbox) - $42 with Prime (was $69)
Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD for PS5 - $79 at Amazon (was $89)
WD Black 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 - $129 with Prime (was $299)
WD Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 - $79 with Prime (was $179)
Nextorage Japan 2TB NVMe SSD for PS5 - $99 with Prime (was $129)
Seagate Storage Expansion Card 1TB for Xbox Series X|S - $129 with Prime (was $219)
UPspec Gaming Screen for Xbox Series S - $184 with Prime (was $249)
Backbone One Gaming Controller for iPhone PlayStation Edition - $69 with Prime (was $99)
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 - $199 with Prime (was $299)
Sennheiser 600 Hi-Res Open Back Headphones - $284 with Prime (was $449)
Sennheiser HD 599 SE - $79 with Prime (was $199)
Sony WF-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Earbuds - $278 with Prime (was $299)
Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Earbuds - $114 at Amazon (was $279)
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Headphones - $98 with Prime (was $149)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $189 at Amazon (was $249)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Lightning - $187 with Prime (was $249)
Apple 2020 MacBook Air M1 chip - $749 at Amazon (was $999)
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (2022) (Intel Gen i7, 32GB, 1TB storage) - $1,799 with Prime (was $2,599)
HP 15-inch Laptop (Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB, FHD, 128GB SSD) - $319 with Prime (was $499)
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 (Intel i7-12700H, 16GB, 1TB storage, RTX 3070 Ti) - $1,799 with Prime (was $2,499)
Asus Vivobook 14 (Full HD, 8GB, Intel Core i5-1235U, 256GB SSD) - $399 with Prime (was $479.99)
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro (AMOLED 3K, Intel Core i7-1260P, 16GB, 1TB) - $1,384 with Prime (was $1,749)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (AMD Ryzen 6000, RTX 3050, FHD, 120Hz) - $599 with Prime (was $899)
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-525P (Intel Core i5-12500H, RTX 3050, FHD, 144Hz) - $703 with Prime (was $799)
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i9, RTX 3070 Ti, QHD, OLED, 240Hz) - $1,959 with Prime (was $3,299)
Google Pixel 7a – $399 with Prime (was $499)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – $799 with Prime (was $999)
Samsung Galaxy S21 - $345 at Amazon (was $599)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G - $329 with Prime (was $449)
Motorola Razr+ – $799 with Prime (was $999)
Motorola Edge+ - $649 with Prime (was $799)
Motorola Moto G 5G - $189 with Prime (was $249)
TCL 40XL - $97 with Prime (was $179)
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker - $99 with Prime (was $189)
Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker - $139 with Prime (was $229)
Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker - $59 with Prime (was $99)
Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker - $49 with Prime (was $99)
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer Essential Compact - $79 at Amazon (was $179)
4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories: 3-Stage Knife Sharpener - $9 with Prime (was $30)
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set - $25 with Prime (was $65)
T-fal Ultimate Nonstick Cookware Set 17-piece - $141 with Prime (was $199)
Insta360 ONE X2 - $299 at Amazon (was $429)
GoPro Hero MAX - $349 at Amazon (was $499)
Canon SELPHY QX10 - $78 at Amazon (was $149)
ZV-1 Camera for Content Creators and Vloggers - $648 at Amazon (was $749)
LUMIX S5 Body with S 85mm Lens - $1,699 with Prime (was $2,899)
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 - Instant Film Camera - $89 with Prime (was $129)
3. See Best Buy’s ‘Flash Sale’ 🏷️
You didn’t think Best Buy would sit back and let Amazon and Walmart have all the fun, did you? Best Buy has also slashed the prices of hundreds of products, and you can find all the links you need below.
📺 TV deals
💻 Laptops
4. Best Prime Day October Apple deals 🍎
👍 Save on iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBooks and Apple accessories
Any deal on Apple products is always worth celebrating, usually because they’re so rare. The brand doesn’t tend to offer big price cuts throughout the year, but you can save big on AirPods Pro, Apple Watch and accessories with these Prime Day October Apple deals.
5. Best Prime Day October TV deals 📺
👍 Save on LG, Sony, Samsung, Amazon and TCL TVs
Tired of watching your aging TV and lamenting its picture quality? Or perhaps you’d just like a bigger screen in general? These Prime Day October TV deals include some of the biggest brands discounted by hundreds of dollars and even some TVs for less than $100. If you haven’t made the leap to 4K resolution or want a second set for the bedroom, check out these Amazon Prime Day October TV deals below.
6. Best Prime Day October gaming deals 🎮
👍 Save on gaming headsets, storage, games, accessories and more
Amazon Prime Day October actually has better deals on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch games and accessories than we saw in July! There are massive discounts on the best PS5 SSDs and best PS5 games, so don’t miss these deals before they’re gone.
7. Best Prime Day October Amazon device deals 😇
👍 Save on Ring cameras, Echo devices, Amazon Luna, and Fire Stick TVs
Prime Day is undoubtedly the best time to pick up Amazon devices on the cheap, as we always see massive price cuts on everything Amazon offers. That’s proven true for Prime Day October, as there’s never been a better time to pick up a Kindle, Smart TV, Ring Camera, Fire Stick or Echo Buds.
8. Best Prime Day October kitchen deals 🔪
👍 Save on cookware, knives, coffee makers and appliances
There’s something super satisfying about getting a new kitchen appliance or non-stick griddle pan that makes life easier. Thankfully, there are plenty of great Prime Day October kitchen deals to take advantage of, so don’t miss out.
9. Best Prime Day October headphone deals 🎧
👍 Save on Sennheiser, Sony, Apple, Bose, Beats, and JBL headphones and earbuds
Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to grab a new pair of headphones or some noise-cancelling earbuds. There are plenty of offers from the biggest brands, including Apple, Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser. Check out the best Prime Day headphone deals below.
10. Best Prime Day October smartphone deals 📱
👍 Save on Google, Samsung, Motorola and smartwatches
Want a new smartphone? You can save hundreds of dollars with these Prime Day deals. Moreover, it’s a great chance to finally upgrade your phone without waiting until Black Friday on November 24.
11. Best Prime Day October camera deals 📸
Taking your photos and videos to the next level is cheaper today and tomorrow than any other day – besides maybe Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So if you’re been eyeing up a new GoPro or mirrorless camera, there’s a deal in stock for you.
12. Best Prime Day October laptop deals
Finding a great deal on a laptop or gaming laptop can be tricky, but Amazon Prime Day October has made things a lot easier. The sales extravaganza ends at midnight today, so check out the best laptop deals before they’re gone.
