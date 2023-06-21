Amazon Prime Day has become a fantastic time to save money on a variety of goods, but when does the annual sales event take place? Well, we finally have a date that we can mark down in our calendar.

Amazon has revealed that Prime Day 2023 will take place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12 this year. The sales begin at 3am ET / 12am PT / 8am BST / 9am CEST, and you’ll need to be a Prime member if you want to take advantage of the savings on offer.

Amazon Prime Day has been hard to predict in recent years due to the disruption caused by the pandemic. In 2020, Prime Day took place in October and was then held in June in 2021.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: When is Amazon Prime Day?

🙌 The dates for Amazon Prime Day have been revealed

📆 Amazon Prime Day takes place on July 11 to July 12 this year

💰 Expect big savings on Amazon products and electronic devices

👍 Remember, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take part

Amazon Prime Day deals

An October Prime Day wasn’t exactly ideal considering Black Friday is just around the corner on November 24, but we could see Amazon host two Prime Day events again like it did last year – one in July and another in October.

Amazon Prime Day is usually the perfect time to save on Amazon devices like the Kindle and Echo, but there are often so excellent discounts on the best PS5 headsets and best Xbox Series X headsets. It’s also likely that we’ll see discounts on some of the best PS5 accessories, too.

If you’re running out of storage on your PS5 or Xbox Series X, keep an eye out for storage deals in particular. Many of the best PS5 SSD options have their price slashed during Prime Day, and I’ve personally picked up some great deals in the past.

Of course, we’ll be rounding up all of the best deals you need to know about on The Shortcut, so make sure you check back here if you want to save on some great tech, video games and accessories.

Ahead of Prime Day, check out these laptop and SD card deals at B&H if you’d like to beat the inevitable rush of shoppers come July 11. These prices are unlikely to be beaten by Amazon, so there’s little reason to wait an extra three weeks to buy what you want.

