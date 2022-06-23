Free $10 toward Prime Day, super Samsung deals, PS5 restock and one big giveaway
⚔️ Fire Emblem Warriors tomorrow for Nintendo Switch (pre-order link still live)
🛑 PS5 restock at GameStop – Everyone gets the date. Subscribers get full info: when to line up, how many will be in stock, bundle info (there are three bundle choices)
🟩 Xbox Series X is on sale via Microsoft (more inventory daily, no bundle required in the end despite the confusing messaging to ‘build a bundle’)
Free games
PS Plus free games this month: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (like Smash Bros but for Nickelodeon), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
🔥 Get $17 off PlayStation Plus
Use promo code: TSCPSNPlus
🔥 Save $15 on any PlayStation digital game (yes, any game)
Use promo code: TSCPS100
Street Fighter 2 for all consoles is free until July 21
Xbox Games with Gold: Raskulls, Aven Colony, Project Highrise
🔥 Get Xbox Game Pass 12-month for $25 x4 (MSRP is $45 x4 [it’s sold quarterly but you can stack multiple digital codes)
Use promo code: TSCXULTI3
Top Samsung Discover deals
This is Samsung’s largest quarterly deals week
📱 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal
Free memory upgrade (goodbye, 128GB, hello 256GB for the price of the 128GB one
Up to $1,000 trade-in credit
$100 instant credit)
Free memory upgrade
Up to $700 trade-in credit
$800 trade-in credit
Free Galaxy Buds Live
$1,000 trade-in credit
Free Galaxy Watch 4 offer
⌚ $30 to 60 off Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 + get an extra charger
It seems like the Galaxy Watch 4 is $30 off, and the pricier Watch 4 Classic is up to $60 off
⬇️ More deals below
📦 $10 toward Amazon Prime Day deals
I’ll be emailing you + tweeting the best deals on July 12 and 13. You can get a scoop on when (the exact times) and which products are already marked down.
📺 Samsung TV deals with Gaming Hub
🛍️ All Samsung TVs on sale (ranked by most popular to make it easy)
🥇65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B Smart TV - $4,799
$4,999(Samsung’s best)
🥈65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800B Samrt TV – $3,299
$3,500
🥉 55-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV – $2,099
$2,199
This is Samsung’s first OLED TV
🔥 50-inch Samsung Neo QLED QN90B Smart 4KTV – $1,499 ($1,600)
📺 Other TV deals
55-inch Sony KD55X80J 4K Smart TV – $598
$1,015
65-inch Sony KD65X80J 4K Smart TV – $798
$1,400
Save $300 on the 65-inch LG C1 – $1,599
$1,900
Save $400 on 65-inch LG C2 – $209.99
$2,500
🎮 Video game deals
Far Cry 6 PS5 – $14.99
$60
Far Cry 6 Xbox – $14.99
$60
Elden Ring – $49.94
$60
Deathloop – $24.99
$60
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – $29.99
$60
Ghostwire Tokyo – already $29.99
$60
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) – $39.99
$60
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Switch) – $26.49
$40
Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) – $43.99
$50
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – $49.94
$60
Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Switch) – $49.94
$60
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – $49.94
$60
Nintendo Switch Pro controller – $39.90
$70
Fast & Furious Crossroads – $15.99
$60(sorry, kid, you were never worth $60)
Madden NFL 22 – $29.96
$60
Pre-order: Madden NFL 23 for limited edition Steelbook
Gears [of War] 5 (Xbox) $9.99
$60
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $44.99
$60
Horizon Forbidden West – $59.99
$70(trick: save by buying the PS4 version, which can upgrade free to the PS5 version that costs $70)
Watch Dogs: Legion – $13
$40
Crackdown 3 (Xbox) – $6
$30
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (PS5) – $12.88
$60
🎧 General tech deals
$10 off Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite – $19.99
$30
B&H Photo Apple deals (scroll down – good for MacBook deals)
AirPods Max – $429
$550
AirPods Pro – $175
$250
AirPods 3 – $169
$179
More 🌟 gold-star 🌟 content on The Shortcut
PS5 SSD upgrade and install guide
Best PS5 games list
PS5 games 2022 list and release dates
PSVR 2 games list (confirmed titles only)
PSVR 2 pre-order date tracker
Xbox Series X 2022 games list and release dates
PS5 controller colors ranked
