😢 Nintendo has confirmed that the original Switch won't work with the fancier dock on the Switch 2

😔 It goes for all Switch models, extending to both the standard and OLED variants

👏 There are original Switch accessories that will work with Switch 2, such as retro controllers and original Joy-Con

📈 Switch 2 accessories have risen in price due to tariffs, though the console's $449.99 price has remained the same

Unfortunately, you can't use your original Switch with the newer Switch 2's dock, according to Nintendo.

In information posted on Nintendo’s Japanese website (thanks, Nintendo Everything), the company confirmed that no version of the original Switch, including the Switch OLED or Lite, will work with the Switch 2's dock.

Due to the fact that both Switch and Switch 2 have the same thickness, some were holding out hope they could use the the new dock to connect to a TV.

However, there's a lot more going on with Nintendo's new console and with the dock that makes it virtually impossible. For instance, the Switch 2's dock comes with a fan to keep it cool and it uses a different AC power voltage. Aesthetically, it also has a more rounded appearance, though that’s unlikely to have affected compatibility.

The Switch 2 dock fan is included because the Switch 2 is a much more powerful console than its predecessor, powered by Nvidia's RT and DLSS cores, as well as being able to output at 120fps in supported titles. Unfortunately, we're not sure whether it'll support VRR when docked after Nintendo changed its messaging, though VRR is supported in handheld mode.

The Switch 2 also has a larger 1080p screen, and has revamped Joy-Con controllers that can work as a mouse – it'll even work on your pants. The mouse feature has also been praised by game developers, along with the transformative nature of its increased power.

For upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, there were price rises across the board, which isn't helpful for those who wanted some new accessories more affordably; nonetheless, you can still use some original accessories with the new console.

We've already noted which original Switch accessories will work with Switch 2, which also confirms that other originally supplied items, such as the HDMI cable and AC power adapter, won't work with the new console. On the bright side, a lot of the third-party controllers, including retro ones, do.

The Switch 2's release date is June 5, and the console is finally up for pre-order in the USA. It had previously been delayed owing to US tariff decisions, which some suspect may cause the price to rise at some point in the future, even if the current $449.99 retail price had nothing to do with tariffs, according to Nintendo.

