For upcoming full reviews, I’ve been wearing the Samsung Galaxy Ring and taking photos with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 before they officially ship on July 24. While the Fold 6 cameras haven’t changed much since my Z Fold 5 review and I still prefer certain night shots seen in my iPhone 15 Pro Max review, the 50MP camera here is still able to NYC justice.

The result – without edits – is below followed by the affiliate links for discounts.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Ring for $50 off

Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at $599

Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $399

Galaxy Watch Ultra starts at $599

Galaxy Watch 7 starts at $249

Buds 3 Pro starts at $199

Buds 3 starts at $129

🟦 🔥 $100 PlayStation Gift Card for $83 Use funds for PS5 digital games or your PS+ renewal

🟩 $50 Xbox Gift Card for $41

🟩 $100 Xbox Gift Card for $83

🟩 50% off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $26 (MSRP is $51 and will go up in September)

➡️ I’ll put the codes at the very bottom of this page until they run out

🪦 1. RIP Redbox – the disc-rental kiosks are going away forever

😢 Redbox’s parent company Chicken Soup for the Soul is being liquidated

😭 It means the 24,000 remaining Redbox disc-rental kiosks will soon be gone

💿 Redbox kiosks let you rent physical discs of movies and video games for less

📆 Redbox initially launched with 12 kiosks in 2002 and has rented more than one billion DVDs nationwide

Remember Redbox? You haven’t used it in a while, have you? Well, now you’ve done it! All of the red movie rental kiosks are going to be hauled away with no return date (and plenty of late fees now that it’s in liquidation).

Believe it or not, the movie rental kiosks first started showing up 22 years ago (2022), offering an automated way to rent DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Netflix and streaming killed Blockbuster, but it just went back for seconds.

📆 Season 2 of Severance comes to Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025

⏳ Season 1 was released on February 18, 2022, so it’s been quite the wait

🤩 The show stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette

🍿 Severance is about a team who have undergone a procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and their personal lives

No Waffle Party for you in 2024. New episodes of Severance won’t be coming to Apple TV+ until 2025, almost three years after the show first premiered.

Severance Season 2 will premiere on January 17, 2025, nearly three years after Ben Stiller’s sci-fiction psychological thriller first made its way to Apple TV+. Whatever is happening inside the fictional Lumon Industries in season 2 won’t be fully understood when the first two episodes drop on January 17. Like a lot of Apple shows, episodes of the 10-episode second season will be released on Fridays through March 21, 2025.

Dive deeper into the Severance news

🏆 Review Score: 3 out of 5

Pros:

✅ Smart integrated design solution

✅ Visual charging indicators

✅ Switch fits into the Dock smoothly without any risk of scratching the screen

✅ Built with temperature control and safety in mind

✅ Charges Switch Pro Controller or Mobapad Chitu controller

✅ Reduces charging time of controller by 20%

Cons:

❌ No HDMI-CEC support

❌ No Ethernet port

❌ Contact adapters need to stay connected to your controller

❌ Charging can be a bit finicky when a controller is placed

Buy it now from Mobapad

Read the full review

📸 Sony ZV-E10 II packs a sharper 26MP back-illuminated APS-C sensor

🎯 Almost than 2x larger 759-point phase-detect autofocus system

📹 Added touch Cinematic Vlog mode and Creative Look shooting modes

🧐 Sony also announced an updated Sony E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II lens

🏷️ Sony ZV-E10 II will be available by the end of July 2024 for $999

📦 Sony E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II lens releases in August for $299

Pre-order the Sony ZV-E10 II from B&H

Read more

😐 Microsoft has backtracked on another one of its promises

🤝 In May, the Xbox president said subscribers will “get every single one of our games, day one, on Xbox Game Pass.”

🤬 That will no longer be the case from September 12 if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Standard

💰 Microsoft is raising the prices of all its Xbox Game Pass tiers, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Find out more

☁️ 7. Switching between iCloud Photos and Google Photos just got easier

📸 Apple and Google’s new photo and video transfer tool will make it easier to switch between Google Photos and iCloud Photos

🔜 The tool is rolling out over the next week and will directly transfer images and video without the need to download any files to your device

🌎 Apple says the tool will be available to users in over 240 countries and regions around the world

🚨 Transferring photos and videos to iCloud Photos using the tool will not automatically delete them from Google Photos

Follow Apple's guide

Follow Google's guide

📡 8. SpaceX’s Starlink Mini no longer requires an invite

🇺🇸 Starlink Mini is now available to anyone in the US

🔒 Starlink Mini was previously only an add-on for current Residential subscribers

💰 It costs $599 for SpaceX’s laptop-sized all-in-one dish

💸 Monthly fees for service are $50 for Mini Roam or $150 for Regional services

👉 We’ll have a Starlink Mini review up soon (I tested it out)

I’ve been testing the Starlink Mini this month, and it’s been wonderful to have internet from space (and SpaceX) anywhere in the world I travel. It works remotely but also in densely populated areas (in my case use case, during NYC’s Macy’s fireworks, where people couldn’t even send simple text messages on 5G).

While I reached download speeds of 160 Mbps, upload speeds haven’t impressed me so far. I tried to livestream the fireworks on X, but couldn’t get more than 5 to 10 Mbps. But I have to continue testing the Starlink Mini in more remote areas. Right now, its impressive download speeds make it great for backpackers, RVs and boats.

🔜 Sony has revealed the next batch of titles heading to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Game Catalog

⭐️ Highlights include Remnant 2, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion, and Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

👔 PS Plus Premium members can also enjoy Job Simulator on PSVR 2

👴 New Classics: Summoner, Ratchet and Clank Size Matters, and Jeanne d’Arc

📆 The games will be available from July 16

See the full PS Plus Premium list

🍿 10. Three-minute Gladiator II trailer has more likes than dislikes on YouTube

🍿 Ridley Scott’s historical epic sequel is in theaters on November 15

🤩 It stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington

👎 But the trailer has more dislikes than likes on YouTube right now

🤔 Unknown: will Russell Crowe, star of the 2000 film, will make a cameo?

👀 I love the top YouTube comment: “So Denzel is basically portraying Denzel as an ancient Roman.” See you in November, no matter how many dislikes it gets.

