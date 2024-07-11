📆 Season 2 of Severance comes to Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025

⏳ Season 1 was released on February 18, 2022, so it’s been quite the wait

🤩 The show stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette

🤯 Severance is about a team who have undergone a procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and their personal lives

No Waffle Party for you in 2024. New episodes of Severance won’t be coming to Apple TV+ until 2025, almost three years after the show first premiered.

Severance Season 2 will premiere on January 17, 2025, nearly three years after the first season of Ben Stiller’s sci-fiction psychological thriller made its way to Apple TV+. The good news is that the entire cast is returning, including Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken, and photos for the show look creepier than ever. There’s also a season 2 trailer on YouTube, though it’s only 40 seconds long. Hopefully, we get a longer trailer during the iPhone 16 event in September.

Whatever is happening inside the fictional Lumon Industries during season 2 won’t be fully understood when the first two episodes drop on January 17. Like a lot of Apple TV+ shows, the remaining episodes of the 10-episode second season will drop on Fridays through March 21, 2025. We’re all going through that now with the David E. Kelley series Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.