📸 Sony ZV-E10 II packs a sharper 26MP back-illuminated APS-C sensor

🎯 Almost than 2x larger 759-point phase-detect autofocus system

📹 Added touch Cinematic Vlog mode and Creative Look shooting modes

🧐 Sony also announced an updated Sony E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II lens

🏷️ Sony ZV-E10 II will be available by end of July 2024 for $999

📦 Sony E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II lens releases in August for $299

Sony has announced a new compact crop sensor camera with the Sony ZV-E10 II.

The new little brother to the Sony ZV-E1 features an upgraded 26MP back-illuminated APS-C sensor that’s a little sharper than the original ZV-E10’s 24MP sensor. This new camera also features Sony’s latest Bionz XR image engine with an improved 759-point phase-detect autofocus system – that’s a massive increase over its predecessor’s 425 PDAF system.

Sony has also made some big changes to the camera’s overall operation with a new vertical user interface to accommodate Instagram, TicTok, and video creaton for other social media networks. The Sony ZV-E10 II can also take advantage of Sony’s larger capacity Z batteries to record up to 195 minutes of Full HD video per charge.

Vloggers can also take advantage of the Sony ZV-E10 II’s new one touch Cinematic Vlog mode, which adjusts the aspect ratio, frame rate, and AF transition speed for the best cinematic video capture. There’s also a host of new Creative Look options including Standard, Portrait, Neutral, Vivid, Vivid 2, Film, Instant , Soft Highkey, Black & White, and Sepia. They’re basically picture profile modes for users who want to quickly apply a look to their footage.

Sony also announced a new Sony E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II compact lens to go with its new compact camera. The new lens ditches the zoom dial for a much larger and tactile focus dial. Users will still be able to smoothly zoom from a 35mm-equivalent 24-75 mm with the lens’ slider control.

The Sony ZV-E10 II will be available by the end of July 2024 for a starting price of $999 body only or and $1,099 when kitted with a lens. The E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II will arrive a month later in August 2024 for $299.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.