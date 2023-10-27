It’ll be November next week, and we’re transitioning from last-minute Halloween costume deals to early Black Friday sales at Best Buy (today) and Walmart (Nov 1). But the end of October isn’t going out with a whimper for tech.

The OnePlus Open foldable phone just went on sale, Alan Wake 2 comes out today, Resident Evil Village will be the first console-quality game on the iPhone 15 Pro, and Apple’s next launch event will happen on Tuesday, October 30.

Next week, expect new Macs next week – and live updates on The Shortcut.

For now, the newsletter continues below ⤵️

📆 Your Calendar

When incredibly valuable assets come up for sale, it's typically the ultra-rich that take home an amazing investment…

But now, one platform is taking on billionaires at their own game, allowing everyday people to invest in blue-chip artworks. With Masterworks, users have already seen annualized net returns of +13.4%, +17.6%, +35.0% and more – all this year*.

Because Masterworks’ $800m+ collection includes works by greats like Banksy and Picasso, collected using data powered by AI and expert research, when Masterworks sells a painting (like the 16 already sold) investors reap their portion of the net proceeds.

Some new offerings have sold out in minutes, but The Shortcut readers can skip Masterworks’s waitlist with this special link.

Skip the waitlist now

💰 👍 Winner: Beat the Black Friday rush with Best Buy’s early deals

Black Friday doesn’t begin until November 24, but that hasn’t stopped Best Buy from offering early deals for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

📆 Dates: Today until Sunday night leaves you with a limited shopping window

🙌 Bonus: Members who spend $500 or more in October will also receive $50 of credit for free. Check out some of the best deals below 👇

Quick links to Best Buy deals

See all the early Black Friday deals

📸 👍 Winner: Get Hollywood-style action shots with this little camera

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a small camera that allows you to easily capture incredibly-stabilized video footage by putting a tiny 3-axis gimbal in the palm of your hands. It’s from the creators of the DJI Mini 4 Pro drone, and there’s nothing like it at this size.

Pros

✅ 📸 1-inch camera sensor dramatically improves the quality

✅ 📺 2-inch touchscreen rotates to allows 16:9 & 9:16 shots

✅ 🫨 Stabilizes shaky footage with a mechanical three-axis gimbal

Cons

❌ 📱 Your iPhone and GoPro stabilize footage pretty well, too

❌ 🤕 Mechanical moving parts are more delicate than a GoPro

❌ 🤹‍♂️ It’s yet another camera tool to pack with my camera gear

Here’s my full review and where you can buy it:

Shop for the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 at B&H

Read the full review

📱 👍 Winner: The new OnePlus foldable phone deserves some attention

The most powerful folding phone of the year has arrived and Max Buondonno has our review. OnePlus Open comes the blazing-fast experience that fans of the OnePlus brand have come to know and love.

Starting price of $1,699 – or $1,499 with the trade-in of any smartphone – OnePlus is playing hardball to drive as many people as they can over to their foldable.

Pros

✅ 📱 Excellent built quality with barely any screen crease

✅ 💡 Beautiful displays that get insanely bright

✅ ⚡ Super-fast performance

Cons

❌ 🪫 No wireless charging

❌ 📲 OxygenOS might not be for everyone

❌ 🪨 No official dirt and dust protection

Check out Max’s full review and where to buy it:

Shop at OnePlus to pre-order the Open

Read the full review

🆚 👍 Winner: We’ll have you pick the right console before the PS5 Slim launches

Sony’s PS5 Slim releases in November and will eventually replace the standard PlayStation 5 we all know and love. But should you buy one, and what are the key differences? We’ve compared the two so you can make an informed buying decision when the time comes. Here are some things you need to know:

📏 PS5 Slim is 30% smaller in volume and up to 24% lighter compared to the launch day original PS5 Disc

👍 It has more storage space: 1TB vs 825GB

👎 You’ll need to purchase a vertical stand for the PS5 Slim separately, which costs an extra $29.99

🤷‍♂️ You can add a 4K Blu-ray disc drive to the Digital Edition model, which costs $79.99

See how the two consoles compare

📞 👎 Loser: X’s new feature is enabled by default, which isn’t ideal

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Elon Musk owning Twitter, the social media platform began rolling out audio and video calling. It’s yet another step in Musk’s grand plan to make X “the everything app”. Musk wants to let people receive and make payments on X, find jobs, live stream gaming, and even find love.

📱 You can now audio and video call other users on X

🔜 The feature arrived just before Musk’s one-year anniversary of owning the platform formerly known as Twitter

✅ It’s enabled by default, so you may want to opt out

👍 Expect to see more features on X as it aims to become “the everything app”

Here's what you need to know

🔦 👍 Winner: Out today, this sublime sequel is bound to make you jump

Alan Wake 2 is available digitally on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC now and is the perfect game to enjoy over Halloween. It’s received glowing reviews from critics, achieving an OpenCritic score of 89 with 91% of critics recommending the long-awaited sequel.

🔦 Alan Wake 2 has an Opencritic score of 89 after 62 critic reviews

👌 91% of critics recommend the sequel to Alan Wake

🫰 Remedy Entertainment previously made Control, Quantum Break and Max Payne

💰 The game costs $59.99 for the standard and $79.99 for the Deluxe Edition, but it’s only available digitally

Buy it now from the Microsoft Store

See what critics thought of Alan Wake 2

⌨️ 👍 Winner: A pleasure to type on for hours

The Logitech Wave Keys is a fantastic ergonomic keyboard that’s a joy to type on and feels completely natural to use. Your productivity won’t be hindered by a steep learning curve, and it’s a great addition to those who care about their workspace wellbeing.

Pros

✅ 😊 Comfortable built-in wristrest

✅ 🌊 Unique, ergonomic wave keyboard design

✅ 🎶 Dedicated media and function keys

Cons

❌ 🤷‍♂️ The number pad probably isn’t necessary for many

❌ 📏 Fairly large footprint

❌ ✋ You can’t detach the wristrest

Buy it now from Best Buy

Read the full review

🔫 👍 Winner: You’ll soon get Call of Duty games as part of your subscription

Microsoft’s drawn-out takeover of Activision Blizzard finally closed on October 13, which means we’ll soon see a plethora of games from the publisher arrive on Xbox Game Pass. But when will Call of Duty come to the service? It won’t be this year, sadly, but here’s everything you need to know.

📆 Expect to see Call of Duty games on Game Pass in 2024

🤯 There are 21 Call of Duty games that could be added

👍 Microsoft recently fixed the online servers of older Call of Duty games

🔜 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the next entry in the popular series

Find out more

📈 👎 Loser: Apple is raising its subscription prices once again

Another day, another price hike. The price of your Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ subscription is set to rise for new and existing subscribers by up to 42%. The price of Apple One bundles that include these services is also going up, as you might expect. The price increase takes place immediately for existing subscribers, and in 30 days for existing subscribers.

😑 Apple is raising the price of its subscription services

😡 It already increased the price of Apple TV+ last year

👎 You’ll have to pay 42% more a month for Apple’s streaming service

📈 Subscription services continue to increase in price

Here's how much more you'll be paying

10. Next week: Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ launch event – expecte new Macs

🍎 👎 Winner: The ‘big gift’ you wanted this holiday? That’s coming next week

Apple is closing out our weekly winners & losers list with some redemption: it’ll host a launch event on Tuesday. This rare nighttime live stream is likely to include Apple’s 3nm M3 chip for Macs – mere days after Qualcomm introduced its new M2 rival, the Snapdragon X Elite. Perfect timing for Apple fans.

🍎 Live stream starts on Tuesday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT (yes, at night 👻)

⚙️ Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ M3 chip to outperform Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite

🖥️ All-new iMac may launch with the rumored M3 chip

💻 Maybe a MacBook Pro refresh with the M3, too

⌨️ More Lighting accessories need go USB-C (Magic mice & keyboards)

See you see next!

*Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Investing involves risk. Important Regulation A disclosures at masterworks.com/cd.