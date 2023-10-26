(Credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Alan Wake 2 is a momentous occasion for fans of the first game, as it seemed at one point a sequel would never happen. However, judging by the game’s glowing critical reception, Alan’s return has been well worth the wait.

The game is currently on an impressive Opencritic score of 89 after 62 critic reviews, with 91% of critics recommending the game. The shift to a greater focus on survival horror seems to have paid off, with many reviewers praising the game’s gorgeous graphics in particular.

Alan Wake 2 is available digitally on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and released on October 27, 2023. Here’s what critics made of Remedy Entertainment’s long-awaited sequel.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Alan Wake 2 reviews

🔦 Alan Wake 2 has an Opencritic score of 89 after 62 critic reviews

👌 91% of critics recommend the sequel to Alan Wake

🫰 Remedy Entertainment previously made Control, Quantum Break and Max Payne

💰 The game costs $59.99 for the standard and $79.99 for the Deluxe Edition, but it’s only available digitally

GameSpot was one of the many outlets to give Alan Wake 2 a perfect score, saying: “Remedy delivers its greatest game to date by turning a long-awaited sequel into a uniquely meta multimedia masterpiece.”

VGC also lathered on the praise for Alan Wake 2, saying the game is “Massively confident, often groundbreaking, and full of surprises, Alan Wake 2 is Remedy at its very best. The shooting isn't stellar, but Alan Wake 2 is otherwise a horror thriller that shouldn't be missed.”

VG247 said Alan Wake 2 is “a superb blend of reality and fiction” and that the game will “earn its place as one of the best horror games out there”. While IGN said, “Alan Wake 2 is a superb survival-horror sequel that makes the cult-classic original seem like little more than a rough first draft by comparison.”

Of course, video game reviews are subjective, so not everyone was as wax lyrical about Alan Wake 2. Geek Culture was less impressed, saying: “The 20-odd hours we spent in Alan Wake 2 left us in a strange place. While its graphical and audio prowess are clear to see, the gameplay, and more crucially, the story, are going to have their merits hotly debated and discussed, and that’s not even including the technical shortcomings. For what it’s worth, we enjoyed this haunted journey through both darkness and light, but for hardcore fans and even newcomers, this sequel might not be an instant classic right away.”

I was a huge fan of Alan Wake on the Xbox 360 and even reviewed Alan Wake Remastered while working at TechRadar. It sounds like Alan Wake 2 is a huge leap over the original, particularly when it comes to the horror elements, and I can’t wait to get my hands on it myself.

