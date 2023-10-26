X, still referred to as Twitter by most people, now lets you video or audio call other users. The feature began rolling out yesterday, with many receiving a notification that “Audio and video calls are here!”.

If the idea of being contacted by people on X via audio or video gives you heart palpitations, you can disable the feature entirely or tailor who you’re comfortable with contacting you.

You can limit audio and video calls to people in your address book, people you follow, verified users, or all of the above. You can enable or disable audio and video calling by heading into the Settings menu, Privacy and safety, and then Direct Messages.

The new feature is enabled by default, so it’s worth checking your account to see whether you’ve been automatically enrolled.

The addition of audio and video calls is just another step in Elon Musk’s grand plan to make X “the everything app”. It’s expected that users will soon be able to make and receive payments on X, find job opportunities, livestream their gaming sessions and even find love.

It appears that video and audio calling is available to all users, not just X Premium subscribers, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was quickly locked behind the social media platform’s paywall, like 95% of X’s best features. Editing, uploading high-quality videos, long-form posting, and increased reach are all available to X Premium subscribers.

With WhatsApp, FaceTime and other services offering video and audio calling for several years, we’ll have to wait and see whether X becomes a viable alternative.