Elon Musk recently outlined every Twitter change that’s occurred in the last nine months, but as we’ve come to expect under the South African’s leadership, new tweaks are taking place almost every day.

Musk revealed that Twitter Blue – the platform’s subscription service that comes with several benefits such as a verified checkmark – is now changing its name to X Premium.

Of course, that’s led to countless jokes about X Premium sounding like an adult entertainment platform and even resulted in a few funny (though likely fake) screenshots of partners questioning the name of the new service.

Like Twitter Blue, X Premium gives subscribers the ability to edit text, write long-form posts, priority ranking in conversations and search, add bold and italic text to posts, upload two-hour videos in 1080p, download videos (if the user allows it), and serves up fewer adverts.

X Premium also grants you access to Twitter’s ad revenue share. You need to receive at least 15 million total impressions on your posts in the last three months, have at. least 500 followers and be at least 18 years old to benefit from the scheme.

Twitter’s Blue name change isn’t too surprising. Musk rebranded Twitter to X on July 24, but it’s been rolled out slowly. Tweets and Retweets have now become Posts and Reposts, and an update to the mobile app killed off the Twitter logo for good.

However, in a far more unexpected move, Musk also promised to provide legal aid to anyone who has been “unfairly treated” by their employer due to posting or liking something on X. Whether or not you need to be an X Premium subscriber to benefit from Musk’s latest promise remains to be seen.