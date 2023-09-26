Resident Evil Village, Capcom’s survival horror game that’s most notable for its 9-foot 6-inch tall Lady Dimitrescu, is coming to iPhone 15 Pro on October 30.

It’s the first of many console-quality games on the way to Apple’s flagship phones, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Speaking of which, you can read our in-depth iPhone 15 Pro Max review to see whether it’s worth the upgrade. Spoiler: it is.

Resident Evil Village will soon be joined by the excellent Resident Evil 4 remake, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, and Asassin’s Creed Mirage early next year. And the prospect of playing some of the best PS5 games on a smartphone is a tantalizing one.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Resident Evil Village release date

📆 Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is out on October 30

👍 It’ll also release for M1 and M2 models of the iPad Pro and iPad Air

💰 It costs $40, and the DLC costs $20

🙌 More console ports are on the way, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage

What’s more, we’ve recently seen just how easy it is to hook up your iPhone 15 Pro to a TV and play on the big screen. A video showing Resident Evil Village on a monitor certainly looked impressive, though we’ll have to see for ourselves when the game releases in October.

Resident Evil Village will also be released on the M1 and M2 models of the iPad Pro and iPad Air on October 30 for $40, along with the Winters’ Expansion DLC for an additional $20. The game released on M1-equipped Macs in 2022.

I’m excited about the possibilities of playing games that were previously reserved for consoles on a mobile device that isn’t something like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. We’ll have to see how battery life holds up and what the graphical settings are like, but it’s a huge leap over what we’ve been used to. We’ve come a long way since Snake on the Nokia 3210.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 tipped to launch next year and Valve ruling out a successor to the Steam Deck anytime soon, the iPhone 15 Pro could become a viable gaming device for many. Apple’s confident about its newest device, too, saying it could be “the best game console”. Time will tell, and developer support will be crucial, but Apple might be ready to rub shoulders with the likes of Sony and Microsoft.