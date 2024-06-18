Today’s 10-story newsletter continues below the calendar ⤵️

📆 Your Tech Calendar

💻 TODAY: The 1st AI CoPilot+ PCs launch with Qualcomm chips

🚀 July 10, Wed: Samsung Unpacked rumored

🏆 July 18, Tue: Nintendo NES World Championship Edition

🎮 July 21, Fri: Asus ROG Ally X release date

🥇 July 26, Fri: Summer Olympic Games begin

🙅‍♂️ The US Surgeon General wants a warning label on social media

😔 Dr. Murthy links social media platforms to a mental health crisis

🚭 The warning label is being compared to tobacco labels

🤷‍♂️ Even Murthy admits it won’t fix the problem, but will drive awareness

Social media apps could come with a warning label in the future, as the US Surgeon General is pushing for change. Dr. Vivek Murthy wrote a NY Times op-ed and said:

“It is time to require a surgeon general’s warning label on social media platforms, stating that social media is associated with significant mental health harms for adolescents.”

Murthy goes on to explain:

“Adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of anxiety and depression symptoms, and the average daily use in this age group, as of the summer of 2023, was 4.8 hours. Additionally, nearly half of adolescents say social media makes them feel worse about their bodies.”

Read more

👸 Play as Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Echos of Wisdom

🦯Use the tri-rod (a staff) to duplicate (“echo”) objects & monsters

📆 It launches on September 26 alongside a new Nintendo Switch Lite

🔥 Also demoed: Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood, Donkey Kong Country HD, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

🙅‍♂️ No Nintendo Switch 2 console was revealed this time

Hey! 🧚 Princess Zelda is getting her own game. Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Echos of Wisdom for Nintendo Switch this morning with a nearly five-minute trailer. Instead of a sword, the Princess must save Hyrule with a magical staff called the tri-rod. It can create “echoes” or duplicates of items (boxes, tables, beds, water blocks, shrubs, rocks, etc) to overcome platforming obstacles or throw at enemies. And it can also carbon copy enemy monsters who will fight on your side.

The Legend of Zelda: Echos of Wisdom launches on September 26 alongside a new Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition.

Nintendo also demoed Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood, Donkey Kong Country HD, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. We also got a release date for Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake – it’s out on November 18.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is very likely to make it onto our best Nintendo Switch games list – but the newly revealed game isn’t releasing until sometime in 2025.

As expected, we didn’t get any Nintendo Switch 2 news. Nintendo promised that it would only be focusing on upcoming Switch games and it stayed true to its word. You can re-watch the Nintendo Direct below to see all the games announced yourself.

Watch the Direct here

🎮 Sony’s PS5 remote player gets a feature-filled software update

📶 WiFi sign-in screen for public networks when gaming on the go

👇 Touchpad from PS5 DualSense simulated on the 8-inch screen

🔋 Battery life level is now displayed with a %

A new update for PlayStation Portal is coming tomorrow that makes several improvements to Sony’s pseudo-handheld. The biggest change is that you’ll be able to sign into “select” public WiFi networks without needing to use your phone as a hotspot. You can also see visual feedback on the screen when using the DualSense touchpad areas and display the battery percentage of the device.

This won’t satiate the demand for a true PSP 2, but with every PlayStation Portal update, it feels as if Sony is stealthily working out the kinks for a future handheld. Maybe one that plays games natively and works offline like the old PlayStation Vita. Good news: Sony is reportedly working on a device that might tick all the boxes.

Find out more

✍️ YouTube is introducing a Community Notes-style feature

👍 Select users will be available to leave notes, which can then be rated

🤖 A bridging-based algorithm will then ultimately decide what gets published

YouTube is adopting one of X’s best features. Similar to Community Notes, YouTube is experimenting with allowing people to add notes to provide “relevant, timely, and easy-to-understand context” on videos.

However, unlike X’s Community Notes, third-party evaluators on YouTube will rate notes before they’re published.

Read more

✅ 👏 Hall effect sticks and triggers

✅ 😍 Extremely comfortable to hold

✅ 🔋 Better battery life than the DualSense Edge

❌ 😩 Can’t turn on the PS5 console

❌ 😖 No rumble or adaptive triggers when playing PS5 games

❌ ✋ Trigger stops could be better

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller is a satisfying hybrid between the PS5 DualSense and the Xbox Wireless Controller. It’s incredibly comfortable to hold and features Hall effect sticks and triggers and a couple of unique features like being able to customize the controller’s weight to your liking.

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro works on PS4, PS5, and PC, making it one of the best PS5 controllers if you play across multiple platforms. Sadly, some PlayStation 5 features are missing, like haptic feedback or adaptive triggers, but this is due to restrictions from Sony and not a decision made by Nacon. Check out our full review below and paid subscribers can access our Nacon Revolution 5 Pro best settings.

Read the full review

Get the best settings

Buy it now from Walmart

Buy it now from Best Buy

Buy it now from GameStop

👀 The requirements for Apple Intelligence have been revealed

📱 You’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro or above to experience it

🖥️ The compatibility is wider when for iPad, MacBook, and Mac mini

📆 Apple announced Apple Intelligence during WWDC 2024

Apple has revealed which devices will be able to take advantage of its new AI integration dubbed Apple Intelligence. You’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro onwards, iPad Pro M1 (or greater), iPad Air M1 (or greater), MacBook Air M1 (or greater) and a MacBook Pro M1 (or greater).

The Apple A17 Pro chipset and accompanying 8GB of RAM or greater appear to be the red line for Apple Intelligence. So half of the iPhones launched back in September 2023 – with the A16 Bionic chip and 6GB of RAM – won’t get the full slate of iOS 18 features. If you bought any iPhone 14 or the two non-Pro iPhone 15 models, you'll need to upgrade this fall.

Find out more

📷 Fujifilm finally follows up on a sequel to its ten-year-old Instax Wide 300

⏲️ Instax Wide 400 features a new self-timer

🗼 It also has feet to help it stand without a tripod

🎞️ Shoots on 108 x 85mm Instax Wide format film

📦 Shipping this month for $149 in a sage green color

Fujifilm has announced a new Instax Wide 400 camera, a long-awaited sequel to the company’s largest instant film camera, the Instax 300. Even though it’s been over 10 years since the Instax 300, the body of the Instax Wide 400 has remained relatively unchanged.

Pre-order it from B&H Photo

Pre-order it from Best Buy

The new camera comes with an updated strap that integrates a pair of miniature feet you can use to prop up the camera without a tripod. Otherwise, the only other major addition is a new 12-second self-timer with an LED indicator. The new Instax Wide 400 still produces images on 108 x 85mm Instax Wide format film, which is twice as large as Instax Mini film, and better for selfies and group shots.

Read more

🧑‍⚖️ The complaint alleges that Adobe is harming consumers

🗣️ The DOJ argues Adobe hasn’t been disclosing important plan terms

✋ Adobe has denied the allegation and will refute the claim in court

Adobe is being accused of “trapping consumers in subscriptions they no longer want” by the Federal Trade Commission. The complaint, filed on Monday, said:

“For years, Adobe has harmed consumers by enrolling them in its default, most lucrative subscription plan without clearly disclosing important plan terms.”

Adobe responded to the suit on its website.

“We are transparent with the terms and conditions of our subscription agreements and have a simple cancellation process. We will refute the FTC’s claims in court,” said Dana Rao, Adobe’s general counsel and chief trust officer.

Find out more

🙅‍♂️ Apple Pay Later is being discontinued

😬 The ‘buy now, pay later’ program launched eight months ago

😅 Don’t worry – current installment plan users won’t be affected

Apple Pay Later is ending in the US. The service launched in October 2023 and offered loans of $50 to $1,000 in four equal parts, letting users buy now and pay later by splitting payments up over time.

If you’re in the middle of an installment plan using Apple Pay Later, you won’t be affected by the sudden change. Apple Pay Later will continue to work – you just won’t be able to start a new loan when making a future purchase – like when selecting one of the rumored iPhone 16 colors this September.

Read more

🗑️ X has changed “Show more replies” to “Show probable SPAM”

🤖 The X algorithm can trap dissenting negative opinions in this submenu

💸 This includes hidden posts from X Premium users paying $8/mo

💡 We uncovered a way to get more visibility for your legit dissenting opinion

X has made a change in an attempt to hide spam and potentially dissenting opinions. It’s changed “Show more replies” to “Show probable SPAM”, which can sometimes include posts from X Premium users if they’ve responded to a post negatively.

While it is likely a lot of posts under the new label will indeed be spam, we found a workaround to avoid being lumped into the “Show probable SPAM” section: begin posts with more positive sentiment. Expect more changes as Elon Musk continues to battle against the bots.

Find out more

