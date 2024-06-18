👀 Tune in for a new Nintendo Direct today

A new Nintendo Direct takes place today at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. However, don’t expect to hear anything about the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo has made it crystal clear that the Direct presentation will not include any information on the Nintendo Switch 2, and instead, the show will focus solely on Switch games coming in the second half of 2024.

You can watch the Direct on Nintendo’s YouTube channel or right here below. It’s expected to last around 40 minutes, which means we’ll see plenty of titles and hopefully a couple of nice surprises thrown in.

Nintendo is likely to reveal its successor to the Switch during a dedicated Direct in September. The console is largely expected to be released in March 2025, which would follow a similar reveal strategy to the Nintendo Switch.

Even though the Nintendo Switch is seven years old, it continues to be incredibly popular. Nintendo has continued to add to its list of best Switch games with recent releases like Super Mario RPG, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder all coming out in the last year or so.

However, the demand for a more powerful and updated console has continued to grow as the Switch has grown in age. Developers have squeezed out everything they can from the current hardware, and with most people owning a 4K TV, the Switch is lacking when connected to a TV.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out what Nintendo has in store for us. We’re expecting the Nintendo Switch 2 to be backward compatible with digital and physical Switch games, feature an 8-inch 1080p screen, and it could be Nintendo’s most expensive console to date.

