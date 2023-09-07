Nintendo reportedly showed off tech demos for Nintendo Switch 2 behind closed doors at Gamescom, including one that showed an improved version of the Switch launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

According to a report from Eurogamer and a corroborating story from VGC, Nintendo Switch 2 not only promises to enhance existing Switch games, similar to what we’ve seen on PS5 and Xbox Series X. But it was also powerful enough to run Epic’s impressive The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo.

The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo was said to be running using Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology, and even included advanced ray tracing, something that even Sony and Microsoft’s current-gen consoles don’t often include.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Switch 2 tech demos

👀 A new Nintendo report says the company showed the console off at Gamescom 2023

👍 Two tech demos were presented, including one of the Switch 2 running Breath of the Wild

😮 The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo was also shown

💪 It suggests the Switch 2 may be more powerful than we first expected

Reports initially suggest the Switch 2 would target a similar spec to the PS4 and Xbox One, but another recent leak claimed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake would be a launch title for Nintendo’s next console. Could we really see a PS5-like capable handheld from Nintendo, then?

With the recent releases of the Asus ROG Ally and the impressive Lenovo Legion Go specs, it’s clear that gaming handhelds have come a long way. However, both these portable PCs cost $699 while the Nintendo Switch 2 is rumored to be aiming for a $399 price point.

At $399, the Switch 2 would be the most expensive console Nintendo has ever released. But if it is capable of keeping up with the PS5 vs Xbox Series X, albeit with some obvious compromises, it likely won’t be cheap.

What will excite fans most, however, is the possibility that the Switch 2 – if it’s even called that – will be able to play the best Switch games better than ever before. The Switch has amassed a library of incredible titles, and the prospect of playing that at higher frame rates and resolutions on Switch 2 is a tantalizing proposition.

The Switch 2 is expected to launch toward the end of 2024, which means there’s still plenty of time for Nintendo to finalize its hardware specs. The new handheld may include a replaceable battery this time around to meet a recent EU ruling and could include a camera.

We'll be keeping you up to date with all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news and leaks