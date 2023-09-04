(Credit: Square Enix)

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak suggests it could launch with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which is currently exclusive to PS4, PS5 and PC.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake would be a huge boon for Nintendo’s new console, as it’s widely regarded as one of the best PS5 games. It also implies that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be more powerful than we thought.

Nintendo’s next console is expected to be as powerful as the PS4 and Xbox One, though likely more efficient and able to run more technically advanced games due to new graphical techniques and optimizations.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Switch 2 launch title

🆕 A new Nintendo Switch 2 rumor suggests it could launch with FF7 Remake

🔒 The game is currently exclusive to PS5, PS4 and PC

🤔 Switch 2 is also rumored to be backward compatible and includes a camera

📆 Nintendo’s next console is tipped to launch in late 2024

However, according to a leak from ‘I’m a Hero Too’ spotted on Resetera, the Switch 2 will be able to run Final Fantasy 7 Remake “like a PS5 game”, which means it will need to hit 60fps for that claim to be true.

The same leaker also claimed that the Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible, something that fans will be desperately hoping is true. We know that Nintendo is making it easy to migrate digital accounts over to Switch 2, but it remains to be seen whether physical cartridges will work on the new console.

The Nintendo Switch 2 could also include a camera, something that was previously a staple on Nintendo’s handhelds like the Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS. Even the Wii U GamePad had a camera, so it wouldn’t be too out of left field if Nintendo did add one to the Switch 2 and used it to provide unique gameplay opportunities.

The Switch 2 is expected to be released towards the end of 2024, which could also coincide with the launch of Sony’s PS5 Pro. That won’t concern Nintendo too much, especially as the company has historically left the battle to be the most powerful console between Sony and Microsoft ever since it changed course with the launch of the Wii.

Can’t wait for a more powerful gaming handheld? The Lenovo Legion Go specs suggest it will be able to play the Final Fantasy 7 Remake without any issues when it launches in October.