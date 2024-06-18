📷 Fujifilm finally follows up on a sequel to its ten-year-old Instax Wide 300

⏲️ The Instax Wide 400 features a new self-timer and feet to help it stand without a tripod

🎞️ Shoots on 108 x 85mm Instax Wide format film

📦 Shipping this month for $149 in a sage green color

Fujifilm has announced a new Instax Wide 400

(credit: Fujifilm)

camera, a long-awaited sequel to the company’s largest instant film camera, the Instax 300.

Although this camera comes 10 years after its predecessor, the body of the Instax Wide 400 has remained relatively unchanged. The new camera comes with an updated strap that integrates a pair of miniature feet you can use to prop up the camera without a tripod. Otherwise, the only other major addition is a new 12-second self-timer with an LED indicator.

The new Instax Wide 400 still produces images on 108 x 85mm Instax Wide format film, which is twice as large as Instax Mini film. Those wider prints are better suited to group selfies and shots, as well as landscape photography.

The Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 is otherwise pretty simple to use. Turning the lens turns the camera on, and it only has two focus settings for normal shooting (3-10 feet) and landscape photography (10 feet to infinity).

Fujifilm’s new Instax Wide 400 camera will only be available in sage green when it begins shipping this month for a price of $149. Of course, the real price of an Instax camera comes from the film, and packs of Instax Wide start at $19 for a pack of 20 exposures.

(credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm also announced color variants of its Instax Mini LiPlay hybrid camera with Matcha Green, Misty White, and Deep Bronze. They’ll be available in mid-July 2024 for a starting price of $169.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.