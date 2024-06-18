🎮 Sony’s PS5 remote player gets a feature-filled software update

📶 WiFi sign-in screen for public networks when gaming on the go

👇 Touchpad from PS5 DualSense simulated on the 8-inch screen

🔋 Battery life level is now displayed with a %

I’m bullish on Sony PlayStation entering the handheld gaming market with a PSP 2 portable console that’s rumored for next year, but we’re taking baby steps today.

A software update working out some of the kinks of the existing PlayStation Portal (a remote player accessory for the PS5 when you’re away from the TV) feels like it’s paving the way for a Sony PSP 2. Starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to:

Sign into “select” public WiFi networks more easily

See visual feedback for DualSense touchpad areas on the 8-inch screen

Display battery level in percentage form

The first new feature is an interesting update for the PlayStation Portal. Although Sony officially recommends using PS Portal with your home WiFi, we have proven that it can work remotely – with strong WiFi. Our secret? According to research by The Shortcut, it’s best to tether your PS5 to your home WiFi with an ethernet cable.

mattswider A post shared by @mattswider

PlayStation Portal adding features

The months-long need for our PlayStation Portal restock page showed that there’s been strong demand for a way to play PS5 games away from the TV. But gamers have also given us feedback, noting they want a true PSP 2 that works offline.

Gamers also want Sony to rival the many PC gaming handhelds we’ve reported on: the Steam Deck OLED, Asus ROG Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go, and Zotac Zone. The amount of unique IP PlayStation has to throw at a handheld (that none of its rivals have except for maybe Valve) would beat all.

For now, the PlayStation Portal feels like Sony’s way of working out what needs to be done for a new handheld console, and it’s convincing gamers to try out remote play, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment VP of Product Marketing Hiromi Wakai in an official post: “PS Portal has introduced many more gamers to the Remote Play feature on PS5, with over 60% of PS Portal owners using the feature for the first time.”