I’ve been summing up the outsized significance of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer to my non-gaming friends like this:

“You know how Apple releases a new iPhone every year? GTA 6 is like if they announced a new iPhone every 10 years!”

It’s been a decade since GTA 5 first launched (and 12 since GTA 5 was announced), which is the opposite of Disney’s Marvel movie cadence – every. few. weeks. That’s why there’s so much buzz about this trailer.

Rockstar Games is known for methodically developing its games over the course of a decade, and it shows. The GTA 6 trailer, now a YouTube record-holder, has 114M views. It teases a leap in graphics and a seemingly endless open world. It’ll set new benchmarks for how sandbox games look and feel on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Other top-line news: PlayStation Earbuds (the only ones that work with the PlayStation Portal) are occasionally in stock at US retailers, Cybertruck reviews are live, and the Apple Card won't be a Goldman Sachs product for much longer.

📆 Your Calendar

📆 Your Calendar

👍 Winner: It looks incredible, and it’s been over 10 years since GTA 5

The first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer leaked early, but that didn’t stop it from leaving wowing. GTA 6 truly looks like a generational leap, appearing almost photorealistic at times. The only thing we didn’t like? Its 2025 release date – it’s gonna be a long wait.

Here are 10 GTA 6 facts we saw in the trailer

🚀 Launching on PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2025 – and maybe PS5 Pro and its Xbox equivalent by that time. 🙅‍♂️ No PC or Nintendo Switch version. Rockstar Games usually releases a PC version 1.5 years later. If it did come to a Nintendo console, it would likely be on a Nintendo Switch 2, though GTA 5 never did go release on a Nintendo console. 💑 Bonnie & Clyde? Meet Lucia and male partner-in-crime likely named Jason (it’s not spelled out in the trailer). You should be able to switch between playing as the two. Lucia is the first female protagonist in a Grand Theft Auto game, and GTA 6 is brimming with Bonnie & Clyde vibes. 😲 Graphics are a huge step up over GTA 5, which was first released in 2013. According to the experts at Digital Foundry, the majority of what we saw is in-game footage and not just cinematics. 🌴 Return to Vice City – but go statewide. Vice City is to Miami as Leonida is to Florida. GTA 6’s map will be much bigger, beyond the neon lights of Miami’s main drag. I’m already getting “Florida Man” vibes from the big crocodile entering a convenience store. Will GTA 6 skewer Orlando’s Disney World? It has to happen! 📆 Modern day timeline. Vice City’s 80s timeline fast forwards to a modern era, as evidenced by TikTok-style live streaming. Technology will influence GTA 6’s gameplay to make it feel much different than Vice City, and I’m here for it. 🐊 People, places and swamp things. Crocodiles and flamingos. Everglades and beaches. Speed boats, lowriders and airboats. GTA 6 is filled with Florida’s natural inhabitants and environments and choke-full of fun ways to get around. ⛈️ Make it rain. The GTA 6 trailer does a good job at showing off the sunny skies of Leonida, and just like Florida, I can already see Hurricanes battering the coast. Weather will be a fun element you can’t control – without a GTA 6 cheat code. 🎸 Tom Petty. GTA soundtracks are known for epic songs and GTA 6’s trailer already features one good tune: 1989’s “Love Is A Long Road” by the late Tom Petty, fittingly a Florida native. His X account said “Tom loved contributing ‘Runnin’ Down A Dream’ to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, so it is an honor to have “Love Is A Long Road” featured in Trailer 1 for Grand Theft Auto VI.” 🙌 GTA 6 Collector’s Edition. The Shortcut is known help people find rare items in stock, and whenever the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition gets announced, we’ll be able to track it down so you have a chance to buy it.



We’ve fashioned some GTA 6 pre-order links ahead of time:

PS5: https://mttswdr.co/ps5-gta-6-preorder (bookmark for the future)

Xbox: https://mttswdr.co/xbox-gta-6-preorder (bookmark for the future)



Currently, these point to a retail search listing for “Grand Theft Auto 6” and only show GTA 5 results (naturally), but as soon as the Grand Theft 6 Collector’s Edition goes live, this link will point you to the right location.

Everything you need to know about GTA 6

💳 2. Your Apple Card isn’t dead – but the Goldman Sachs relationship may be over

🤷‍♂️ It’s ‘fine’: I’ve heard your Apple Card concerns – it’s not concern at all yet

Over the weekend, I got a lot of questions I grouped into my messages as “Apple Card RIP?” The four-year Apple credit card issued by Goldman Sachs will still work fine, but the relationship between the tech giant and banking company will likely be over soon, according to a Bloomberg report from Mark Gurman.

🤔 What’s behind the move?

It’s been a $$$ loss for Goldman Sachs, which has more experience as a large investment bank than consumer credit card products firm Consumer friendly: Apple has no fees (besides interest fees on late payments) and makes it very easy to pay off your balance in the iOS Wallet app. Credit card companies make money via interest and other fees, so that ease-of-use leaves less profit other than fees charged to businesses. Every other card I own is less likely to auto-ping me about my upcoming payment date.

🔮 Who’s next?

Amex or Chase – or maybe Apple? Apple has to seek another partner for its credit card and high-yield savings accounts. Consumer-friendly Amex and Chase seem like obvious partners, though people have speculated a wild new entry: Apple – now closing in on a 3 trillion market cap – could become its own bank.

🍎 Is the Apple Card any good?

I use my Apple Card nearly every day – especially on purchases that would get get me 1% back on any other card. All purchases via Apple Pay earns me 2% and products at the Apple Store earns me 3%. I don’t foresee it going anywhere, and I’ll continue to use it on certain purchases.

👎👎👎 Loser: And yet Sony has made it so that the PlayStation Pulse Explore are the only wireless earbuds that work with PlayStation Portal

Hurray! The PlayStation earbuds, officially known as the PlayStation Pulse Explore, launched today. Annnnddd, they’re gone.

While Sony’s new earbuds were in stock at Best Buy and GameStop briefly, they’re currently sold out everywhere. Walmart, Amazon and Target didn’t have them on sale today, so there’s still hope if you follow my Twitter restock tracker with notifications on.

Walmart: PS5 earbuds

GameStop: PS5 earbuds

Best Buy: PS5 earbuds

😠 Two things frustrating PlayStation fans

The buds are the latest Sony inventory issue. PlayStation Portal launched on Nov 15 and is nearly impossible to find in stock. It’s the PS5 restock all over again. Even if you got the PS Portal, there was a 21-day gap between its release date and the Pulse Explore buds release… and they’re the only wireless earbuds compatible with PS Portal. Your go-to Apple AirPods Pro 2 won’t work because PlayStation Portal lacks Bluetooth.

😡 What I’m hearing from people: Why make PS Portal without Bluetooth if you can’t get your buds, which have this “magical proprietary wireless tech,” in stores at the same time and in stock when they’re actually supposed to be on sale?

I know they’ll be in stock soon, but it’s gotten a bit maddening trying to track down Sony products, as good as it is for my Twitter following and engagement.

🛻 4. Cybertruck reviews: Tesla’s sharp-angled, bulletproof truck ripped from a video game

👍 Mostly a winner: The polygonal EV truck offers impressive tech under the hood

Reviews for the new Cybertruck have launched over the last few days, and Tesla was finally able to deliver its wild take on an EV pick-up truck – even if the price are 50% higher than what Elon Musk promised four years ago and the specs fall a bit short.

✅ The good: It looks ripped from a video game and has the power to rival the F-150 Lightning and Hummer EV. Beyond the sharp stainless steel exoskeleton, what struck me in Marques Brownlee’s test drive was the steer-by-wire tech. It offers a uniquely tight turning radius that makes it seem fun to drive.

💰 The bad: The price. The All-Wheel Drive ($68,890) and beefier Cyberbeast ($96,390) versions cost a pretty penny. The cheaper Rear-Wheel Drive ($49,890) – with less range (250mi), slower acceleration and less towing capacity (7,500 lbs.) – launches later in 2025.

Cybertruck top specs

🏎️ Acceleration: 0-60 in 2.6 seconds

🏃‍♂️ Top speed: 130mph

🏋️‍♂️ Towing capacity: 11,000 lbs.

🚚 Cargo: 120.9 cu ft

💺 Seats: 5

🔋 Range: 320 miles (est). A battery extender adds 120 miles to that for 440+ miles – think of it as a Mophie battery that slots into the truck bed for long hauls

⚡ Charging speed: Add 128 miles in 15 minutes

📱 Screen sizes: 18.5” center touchscreen, 9.4” rear-seat touchscreen

🛡️ Made of: Ultra-hard stainless-steel exoskeleton, shatter-resistant armor glass

🛞 Unique features: Steer-by-wire, rear steering for a better turning radius

🤼 3 Rivals: Ford F-150 Lightning / GMC’s Hummer EV / Rivian R1T

🍿 5. Watch the Fallout TV series and Halo Season 2 trailers

👍 Winner: Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+ are chasing HBO’s The Last of Us

Video game movies and TV shows used to be guaranteed awful. But ever since HBO’s The Last of Us was met with critical acclaim, there’s been hope. It may be a streak if the first looks at Fallout the TV series and Halo Season 2 live up to their hype.

Fallout TV series date: April 12, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video

Halo (Season 2): February 8, 2024 on Paramount+

🤔 Which to watch if you only have time for one?

Of the two, Fallout has my vote. I’ve always appreciated the series’ mix of post-apocalyptic-this-could-very-well-be-our-future themes with bomb-shelter-preserved 1950s Americana. Plus the tranquil radio hits from that era offer a nice contrast to the end-of-the-world scenarios at hand.

The Fallout 3 teaser trailer from 16 years ago got me hooked.

🤝 6. Apple TV+ and Paramount+ could combine to take on Netflix

👍 Winner: It’d be cheaper than paying for both services separately

Apple and Paramount may consolidate their streaming services into one competitively priced bundle, according to a report from Wall Street Journal.

💰 Why is matters: As streaming services continuing to rise, it’s been harder to justify subscribing to every platform. Bundling the two would appeal to many, and would ultimately help both Apple and Paramount retain subscribers.

🤼 Rivals do it: Disney bundles Hulu and Disney+ into one service for $9.99, and a Netflix and Max bundle is available to Verizon subscribers.

The Shortcut Skinny

🔜 An Apple TV+ and Paramount+ bundle could be announced soon

🙏 The bundle will be discounted and will cost less than subscribing to both

📈 Streaming services all increased in price during 2023

💰 Paramount+ is $5.99 a month and Apple TV+ is $9.99 a month

👍 The versus you asked for: If you can’t get a PlayStation Portal, consider the Backbone One

The PlayStation Portal is one of the most requested items this holiday season, with Sony’s PS5 handheld selling out fast. However, there are some viable alternatives available like the Backbone One controller, which could be the better option for many. We’ve put the two devices head-to-head so you can make an informed buying decision, but don’t forget to check out our PlayStation Portal restock page if you’re deadset on the PS5 Remote Play streaming device.

👉 The PlayStation Portal’s appeal is clear, but don’t dismiss the Backbone One controller

👍 It’s a more flexible option and could be a better choice for some

👏 It’s also cheaper and widely available

🤔 The PlayStation Portal wins when it comes to screen size and PS5 features, though

See how the two devices compare

👍 Winner: When everybody plays, we all win

The PS5 Access controller is out today and aims to remove the physical barriers of gaming for those with disabilities. If you’ve ever struggled to use the PS5 DualSense controller comfortably, Sony’s peripheral could make playing the best PS5 games a lot easier – and it opens up gaming to an even bigger audience.

💰 The PS5 Access controller costs $89.99

🛒 Available from Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon and PlayStation

👏 You can customize it to suit your needs

🙏 It joins Microsoft’s Adaptive Controller as a way of empowering gamers with disabilities

Walmart: PS5 Access Controller

Best Buy: PS5 Access Controller

GameStop: PS5 Access Controller

🎧 9. Logitech Astro A50 X: compatible with all your systems – but costs $$$

💸 Game on: Expect to pay a premium for the new Astro A50 X gaming headset

Logitech has revealed the long-awaited successor to the beloved Astro A50 gaming headset, and it’s got a few new tricks up its sleeve. The Astro A50 X gaming headset comes with a dock that can switch between sound and video for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC at the touch of a button. That’s a huge boon for those who like to play their games across a variety of platforms, but you’ll have to pay a lot if you want one.

👂 The Logitech Astro A50 X comes with 40mm graphene audio drivers

🎤 It has a “broadcast quality” microphone and supports 16-bit and 24-bit audio

👌 The dock includes an HDMI 2.1 passthrough and lets you switch between all your devices

🎶 The headset also comes with Bluetooth support so you can listen to a mobile device and your game

💰 Cost: $379

📆 Release date: December 20, 2023

📰 10. Tomorrow: Game Awards, iMessage on Android, Google Gemini AI and Sony TV review

👀 Preview: Xbox Series X Slim could be revealed at tomorrow’s award show

We’re working late into the night on stories for The Shortcut, and the same thing will happen tomorrow night, as The Game Awards will give us insight into how video games will look and play in 2024 and 2025.

It’s less about which past games take home trophies and more of an endless preview of game trailers with the words “World Premier” said before each one. Xbox Series X Slim could even show up. Plus, we’ll have insights into Google Gemini AI, test out iMessage on Android and review a new Sony Bravia TV.