Thursday’s 10-story newsletter ends with discount codes below ⤵️

Get a FREE premium subscription by referring friends to The Shortcut

📻 1. I’m on the radio today: Ask me your burning tech questions at 1pm ET

Dj Lord Sear of Shade 45 on SiriusXM radio and Matt Swider (Image credit: The Shortcut)

I just realized that I’ve been doing a tech segment on SiriusXM for eight years as of next week, and I’ll be back on Eminem’s channel, Shade 45 with DJ Lord Sear, today. Last time, I showed off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and Watch Ultra.

Today at 1pm ET, I’m going to offer iPhone 16 predictions, demo Google Pixel 9’s cool “Add Me” mode, and finally show Sear my Apple Vision Pro.

☎️ Call in: 1-888-SHADE-45 with any tech questions at 1pm ET.

I love hearing from you all!

Here’s an eight-year-old throwback pic of me and Lord Sear. An Uber driver at CES in Las Vegas once told me Sear was “the voice of hip-hop” when first started doing the show. That’s some nationwide street cred!

Almost eight years ago, when we were both younger

Samsung’s Back to School sale are live for the Samsung Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. You can save 25% on the Watch 7, Watch Ultra or Buds3/Pro when you add them to your cart and receive instant credit for several purchases.

♨️ Hot tip: Students can enjoy discounts of up to 25% off, making these deals even more generous.

Note: Some of these deals end on September 1.

📱 Samsung Back to School smartphone deals

🎒 Samsung Back to School tablet deals

💻 Samsung Back to School PC deals

⌚️ Samsung Back to School watch deals

🎧 Samsung Back to School Buds deals

Samsung Buds3 Pro - Free Buds Clip Cover Case, students get an extra 25% off, up to $100 off trade-in value, (save 25% on accessories deal)

Samsung Buds 3 - Free Buds Clip Cover Case, students get an extra 25% off, up to $100 trade-in value, 40% off with the purchase of Fold 6

Samsung Buds FE - 25% off w/ Galaxy Watch FE purchase

🏆 Review score: 4.5 out of 5

🏅Editor’s Choice

Pros:

✅ ⏻ Remotely turn on/off your Xbox

✅ 🕹️ Drift-proof Hall Effect thumbsticks

✅ 🖱️ Mouse button-like backpedals

✅ 🔘 Clicky face buttons with a familiar rubbery bump

✅ 🔋 Longer battery life than your standard Xbox controller

Cons

❌ 🤑 $200 price feels pretty steep

❌ 🤡 Retreaded design

Amazon: Razer Wolverine V3 Pro deal

Razer Store: Wolverine V3 Pro

Read the full review

💅 The Barbie phone is pretty in pink and out this October

💰 It’s set to cost around $129 and will work on all three major US wireless carriers

😍 The flip phone comes with various accessories like changeable covers

🧘‍♀️ It’s best described as a “dumb phone” and a digital detox device

Hot off the high heels of the successful Barbie movie, HMD and Mattel have teamed up to launch a Barbie phone. It’s available in October for around $129 and allows users to make calls, send texts and take pictures. However, it’s very much a “dumb phone” and is being pitched as a digital detox device.

Find out more

⚖️ Yelp filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google in federal court

🗺️ It alleges Google illegally monopolizes local search & search ads

🧑‍⚖️ Earlier this month, the DOJ ruled Google an illegal monopoly

💬 Internet commenters want to give both companies zero stars

Read more

🫣 The PS5 Pro may be hidden in a new picture from Hideo Kojima

🎮 Kojima is using a console to test his upcoming game, Death Stranding 2

🙈 But the dev kit is covered up with a black material

🤔 This has led many to believe Kojima is hiding Sony’s PS5 Pro dev kit

We’re just weeks away from Sony revealing the PS5 Pro, but we may have had our best hint yet that it’s almost here. Legendary game designer Hideo Kojima seems to be using a PS5 Pro dev kit in this photo to test his upcoming title, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Wisely, he’s covered the console up, but expect Death Stranding 2 to be one of many PS5 Pro-enhanced games when it releases in 2025.

The PS5 Pro console’s design has since leaked since Kojima’s photo went live, suggesting a similar look to the PS5 Slim. A September reveal is still predicted, so sign up for notifications so you don’t miss when PS5 Pro pre-orders go live.

Find out more

See the PS5 Pro design

⌚ Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale for $100 off

💲 The deal matches last year’s Black Friday pricing

⏳ The Ultra 2 is still an excellent watch, even a year later

Over at Amazon, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $100 off, bringing it down to $699 and matching the sale price from Black Friday last year. The sale applies to all three band styles Apple offers, including Ocean, Alpine Loop, and Trail Loop.

Amazon: $100 off Apple Watch Ultra 2

💰 The PS5 Pro price just got a little easier to predict

👉 It’s almost definitely going to be $599.99

🙅‍♂️ Don’t expect a price cut on the current PS5 as Sony has raised prices once again

📆 The PS5 Pro is expected to be revealed in September

It sucks to be a PlayStation fan in Japan. Sony has raised the price of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition yet again, suggesting the PS5 Pro won’t be cheap. Expect to pay at least $599.99 for Sony’s souped-up PlayStation 5 when it releases this November as the Japanese electronics giant continues to struggle with manufacturing costs and fluctuating market conditions.

Read more

🔋 Mophie just announced three new power banks with premium designs

⚡ Powerstation Plus Mini (5,000mAh) $49

⚡⚡ Powerstation Plus (10,000mAh) is $79

⚡⚡🔌 Powerstation Plus Ultra (10,000mAh + built-in wall plug) $99

📱 Mophie’s announcement is just in time for the iPhone 16 series

The OG power bank brand, Mophie, just revealed a trio of new Powerstation batteries that are essentially refreshed versions of last year’s Powerstations with nicer designers and faster charging. They start at $49.95, but I have my eye on the top-of-the-line version: the Powerstation Plus Ultra.

The Powerstation Plus Ultra won’t launch in September (the other two can be bought today), just in time for Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event on September 9. The actual iPhone 16 release date is likely to be September 20.

Read more

🥱 Concord has a Metacritic score of 65 from 24 critic reviews

😐 The game has received mixed or average reviews

🦸‍♀️ Concord is a 5v5 hero shooter in a similar vein to Overwatch

💰 The game is available on PS5 and PC for $40

Buy it now from Walmart

Buy it now from Best Buy

Buy it now from GameStop

Buy it now from Amazon

Read the full roundup

👍 Star Wars Outlaws has a Metacritic score of 77 from 62 critic reviews

🙂 The game has received generally positive reviews

🌍 Star Wars Outlaws is an open-world game developed by Massive Entertainment

💰 The game is on August 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Buy it now from Walmart

Buy it now from Best Buy

Buy it now from GameStop

Buy it now from Amazon

Read the full roundup

🟦 $100 PlayStation giftcard for $88

🍄 $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $41 (sold out for now)

🟩 $50 Xbox Gift Card for $44

❎ 50% off Xbox Game Pass for $29 (Microsoft’s MSRP is $51 and soon to be $60 for 3 months)

We’re expanding our discount codes for paid subscribers as a pack-in. It’s sort of like CD-ROM pack-ins for subscribers of 90s magazines.

😬 Can’t afford it? Totally fine. I’m opening up more ways to be a paid subscriber for people who can’t spare the $5/mo ($4.16/mo) to keep us going. Support us in other ways by referring your friends & family to The Shortcut. Help us grow!

Refer a friend