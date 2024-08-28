Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

If you’ve been looking to buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a discount, today is your lucky day.

Over at Amazon, you can get the Ultra 2 for $100 off, bringing it down to $699 and matching the sale price from Black Friday last year. The sale applies to all three band styles that Apple offers, including Ocean, Alpine Loop, and Trail Loop.

Amazon: $100 off Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is approaching its first birthday after debuting in September 2023, yet it’s still going strong as one of the best smartwatches you can currently buy, making today’s deal pretty intriguing.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 in 2024

While the watch is almost a year old, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can still hold its own quite well. It’s equipped with a big 3,000-nit display that looks gorgeous in any lighting condition, Apple’s S9 SiP processor for quicker performance, Double Tap for interacting with things without having to touch the screen, and multi-day battery life.

That’s not to mention all of the fitness features that Apple includes. Thanks to its ruggedized titanium frame, the Ultra 2 is ready for your next adventure, whether it be tracking your hike up a mountain, scuba diving, or cycling in the Tour de France. There are many different default workout options, and you can track your own custom routine, complete with warmups and cooldowns. Plus, there’s advanced GPS tracking so you know where you’re going, an emergency siren, Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and tight integration with Apple’s ecosystem thanks to watchOS.

In other words, this watch is no slouch.

What about the Apple Watch Ultra 3?

With the iPhone 16 release date slated for September 20, we’re less than a month away from the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It’ll likely debut at Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event on September 9. Rumors have been pretty scarce about the watch, but we’ve heard that it could include a better processor and new Apple Intelligence features. There won’t be a new design or health sensor this year, and it’s expected to cost the same $799 as before.

Apple will also likely clear up the mess around the watch’s blood oxygen sensor. Last year, the company was forced to stop selling the Series 9 and Ultra 2 due to patent disputes with Masimo, who was responsible for developing the technology behind the sensor. Later, Apple disabled blood oxygen readings so it could continue selling the watches in the United States, and that decision has yet to be reversed. With the next generation of Apple Watches, we expect to see that reversed.

Still, today’s Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal is very appealing. While you’re buying a year-old watch without blood oxygen sensing, you’ll be getting 90 percent of the Ultra 3’s experience for $100 less. If you want to wait it out and get the Ultra 3 when it drops, we won’t blame you, but anyone who wants to save money on the most expensive Apple Watch to date will want to jump on this opportunity.