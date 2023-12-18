Apple has taken the unprecedented move to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the US.

The decision comes after the International Trade Commission (ITC) upheld a ruling over a long-running patent dispute between Apple and Masimo – a medical technology company – regarding the Apple Watch’s blood oxygen sensor technology.

As it stands, you won’t be able to order the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 directly from the Cupertino-based company online after 3pm ET on Thursday, December 21, and in-store inventory will also be removed after December 24.

If you’ve already purchased an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2, you needn’t worry. You won’t be asked to return your device and other models like the new Apple Watch SE will still be available to buy. No update is planned to remove any functionality, either.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple Watch sales ban

🚫 Apple has had to halt sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

✋ You won’t be able to buy either device directly from Apple after December 24

🩸 A dispute over the device’s blood oxygen sensor is to blame

🇺🇸 Apple is hoping the ruling is overturned after a Presidential Review

Other retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart will also be able to continue selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It’s only Apple that is prohibited from selling its smartwatches but that could change in the future.

Apple is hoping a Presidential Review will overturn the ITC’s ruling, which ends on December 25. Here’s what Apple said to 9to5Mac about the ruling and its decision to halt sales:



”A Presidential Review Period is in progress regarding an order from the U.S. International Trade Commission on a technical intellectual property dispute pertaining to Apple Watch devices containing the Blood Oxygen feature. While the review period will not end until December 25, Apple is preemptively taking steps to comply should the ruling stand. This includes pausing sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from Apple.com starting December 21, and from Apple retail locations after December 24.

“Apple’s teams work tirelessly to create products and services that empower users with industry-leading health, wellness, and safety features. Apple strongly disagrees with the order and is pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers.

“Should the order stand, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible.”