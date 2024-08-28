💅 The Barbie phone is pretty in pink and out this October

💰 It’s set to cost around $129 and will work on all three major US wireless carriers

😍 The flip phone comes with various accessories like changeable covers

🧘‍♀️ It’s best described as a “dumb phone” and a digital detox device

Hot off the high heels of the successful Barbie movie, HMD and Mattel have teamed up to launch a Barbie phone. It’s available in October for around $129 and allows users to make calls, and send texts, but that’s about it.

Still, the flip phone’s retro design and unique features like light-up phone keys that feature hearts, flamingoes and palm trees, will appeal to fans of the classic toy.

The launch of the Barbie phone lines up with the doll’s 65th birthday and comes shortly after the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie grossed $1.4 billion at the box office.

It’s worth reiterating that the Barbie flip phone is best described as a “dumb phone”. You can’t access social media apps and there isn’t any artificial intelligence inside. Instead, you get a stripped-back device that delivers the bare essentials: phone calls, texts, and the ability to take photos with its 5-megapixel camera. You’ll also be able to play a Barbie-themed version of the classic Snake game.

HMD, which owns Nokia, is smartly pitching the Barbie phone as a digital detox device, allowing you to “take a vacation from your smartphone”. And honestly, that’s bound to appeal to some.

The phone comes with various accessories, including changeable battery covers, stickers, charms, and stick-on gems, and it’ll work on all three major US wireless networks. Preorders begin on September 23 and the phone will ship on October 1.

