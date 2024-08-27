👍 Star Wars Outlaws has a Metacritic score of 77 from 62 critic reviews

Ubisoft’s highly anticipated Star Wars Outlaws is out soon, and critics have given their verdict on the game. The title has been praised for its visuals and for creating a convincing representation of the Star Wars universe, but repetitive combat, bugs, glitches, and some undercooked gameplay mechanics hold it back.

The game has achieved a Metacritic score of 77 from 62 critics, which is generally favorable. It’s available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC from August 30. Here’s what outlets had to say about Ubisoft’s open-world Star Wars game.

Dexerto enjoyed Star Wars Outlaws saying: “While Star Wars: Outlaws soars thanks to its spectacular open-world design, letting you loose across multiple gargantuan planets all brought to life with immense attention to detail, a safe and rather by-the-books narrative brings the package down from being an all-time great.”

God is a Geek was also a fan, saying: “Star Wars Outlaws has a well-written story and is filled with exciting missions, solid gameplay, and some beautiful worlds to explore.”

But not every outlet shared such a positive sentiment. VGC said: “Star Wars Outlaws is a pulpy, Uncharted-style adventure that doesn't quite fulfill its potential. Kay and Nix lead a great cast through a well-paced, punchy story, but the game's Reputation system, and syndacite storyline in general feels undercooked.”

Eurogamer was also unimpressed with Ubisoft’s game, saying: “Massive [Entertainment] bravely peels away the many layers of Ubisoft open world-isms in Star Wars Outlaws. It's a fatal error.”

It seems like there’s fun to be had with Star Wars Outlaws, particularly if you’re a big fan of the universe itself. However, if you’re tired of the Ubisoft formula or are experiencing triple-A fatigue, your money will be better off elsewhere.

