🏆 Review score: 4.5/5

Editor’s Choice Award

✅ Pros

📱 OLED screen that gets really bright

🏎️ Tensor G4 delivers solid performance

📸 Reliable cameras with plenty of AI chops

🔋 All-day battery life

7️⃣ Seven years of software updates

❌ Cons

🐌 Charging speed is still slow

📐 Design is more generic this year

💾 Storage might not be enough for some people

Our Pixel 9 Pro XL review and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold review prove we loved Google’s 2024 phones, but they cost $1,0999 and $1,799, respectively. How about a $500 version with Gemini AI, a bright OLED screen, and good cameras?

That’s the idea behind Max’s in-depth Google Pixel 9a review. My iPhone 16e review proves that Apple’s $599 phone has its place (for my parents), but there’s now a better value out there – if you’re willing to switch to Android.

Read Max's full Pixel 9a review

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle (Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📆 Nintendo still needs to set a new date for Switch 2 pre-orders

📰 But new info: a fresh US retailer launched a pre-order console page

🏬 Sam’s Club is the fifth major online store in the US that’ll take reservations

💰 So far, every American store is sticking to the Switch 2 price of $449

📧 The Shortcut subscribers will get the first pre-order links for US stores

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date was supposed to be April 9, but because US tariffs delayed reservations, all American stores have been in a holding pattern.

Good news: Switch 2 pre-orders could start at any moment, according to multiple US retailer sources that The Shortcut spoke to this afternoon. They’re waiting for the green light from Nintendo. Here are the links, including the recently added Sam’s Club destination for the Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle.

Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order guide for everything you need to know.

All of the new Sony Ult speakers Nintendo Switch 2 (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

✅ Pros

🥳 Tricked-out Party speaker 360º room-filling sound

🚨 New LED lights have further reach to set the party vibe

🫨 Ult button pumps up the bass in two frequencies

🎤 New Ult mics for $149 seem like a good deal for karaoke

🔋 25-hour battery life makes this a portable beast

🛞 They see me rollin': 50% larger wheels in this unit

💰 No price increase vs the model from 2.5 years ago

❌ Cons

💸 The XV900 from September 2022 is down to $600

Sony Store: Ult Tower 9

Best Buy: Ult Tower 9

Amazon: Ult Tower 9

The Sony Ult Tower 9 is the loudest portable party speaker I’ve tested – and it had me singing karaoke by the end of my first night with it. At maximum volume, it can shake up a party and literally shake your room. Sorry, neighbors. That was only 50%.

Testing Sony Ult Tower 9 speaker (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Ult Tower 9 replaces Sony’s XV900 tower speaker I tested two-and-a-half years ago when I started The Shortcut (time flies), with bigger sound, bolder lighting, and larger wheels. Sony has opted for a much simpler naming scheme, too, like the Ult Wear headphones and many of its recent speaker refreshes over the last 12 months.

Read Matt's Ult Tower 9 hands-on review

Adam is his lair pre-ordering the Switch 2 this week (Image credit: Adam Vjestica / The Shortcut)

👇 I managed to pre-order a Switch 2, here are the tips I learned

🚨 Sign up for notifications from The Shortcut or follow Matt Swider on X/Twitter for instant updates

✍️ Register with retailers like Target or Best Buy in advance to avoid delays and technical issues during pre-order

👉 Secure the console first; accessories and games can be purchased later, as they are less likely to sell out.

💰 Ensure sufficient funds are in your account, and consider the Mario Kart World bundle to save $30 before it sells out

Read Adam's top Switch 2 pre-order tips

From Matt S., here’s how to save money watching Mark S.

🙌 You can currently get three months of Apple TV+ for $2.99 a month in a limited-time deal from Apple directly

📉 The monthly rate has been reduced by 70% to coincide with the new series of the Jon Hamm-fronted Your Friends & Neighbors

🚨 You'll have to be quick to get it, though – the offer runs out on April 24

👏 Apple TV+ can be watched on any device, but you just have to claim the offer from Apple directly as a new or returning subscriber

Apple is running a great promo on Apple TV+ at the moment, all thanks to the impending launch of one series.

Because of the premiere of the new Jon Hamm series Your Friends & Neighbors, Apple has slashed the price of its streaming service to just $2.99 a month for three months – and you have from now through April 24 to claim the offer.

Read about the Apple TV+ deal from Reece

🎥 Apple is rumored to add a new feature to the iPhone 17 Pro for recording video

🤳 A leak suggests you’ll be able to record your front and rear cameras simultaneously

🧑‍💻 The feature will be geared toward content creators

🤔 It’s unclear why the feature will only be available on the Pro series

📅 Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series this September

Apple is focusing heavily on video capture with the iPhone 17 Pro, according to rumors and leaks we’ve seen. Now, it looks like the company will be adding an interesting new feature to help emphasize that: the ability to record with your selfie camera and the rear camera at the same time.

Read the latest iPhone 17 rumor

✅ Pros

🛜 Wireless One Connect Box makes connecting your consoles and other device seamless

📶 30-foot wireless signal that works through TV cabinets and walls

🪞 Glare-Free technology eliminates any reflections without making the screen matte

📺 8K AI Upscaller makes lower resolution streaming and gaming look tack sharp

🎮 Gaming over wireless looks smooth and feels responsive

❌ Cons

🤑 8K TV pricing is still expensive, 65-inch TVs start at $5,499

🚶🏻‍♂️ Wireless setup limits 8K gaming to 60Hz

The Shortcut team got time with Samsung’s new 2025 TVs and we have a hands-on of most of the 8K and 4K TVs. Of course, Kevin Lee and I brought a PS5 Pro with us to benchmark their performance. We loved Samsung’s 8K resolution and new Wireless One Connect Box (rivaling the LG M5 ZeroConnect box). Here’s what we found.

Samsung QN990F 8K hands-on

🐭 Nintendo Switch 2's mouse is enabled by optical sensors in the Joy-Con 2

🕹️ It enhances gameplay possibilities as it’s a system-level feature

💪 This intuitive input method bridges a generational divide, offering superior precision for first-person shooters and real-time strategy games

💻 It combines the benefits of console and PC gaming, making it a compelling choice over PC handhelds

😮 Developers are using mouse controls to create innovative gameplay, such as Drag X Drive’s wheelchair basketball and Nitrome’s Mouse Work

This isn't Nintendo's first mouse (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut and Nintendo)

We got Switch hands-on time and tested Nintendo’s new mouse controls on Metroid Prime 4. It was enough to send Adam Vjestica rushing to pre-order the console.

🔊 Sony has announced a new line of Ult Bluetooth speakers

🤘 The Field 5 and Field 3 are designed to be taken anywhere with durable designs and punchy sound quality

🎤 The Tower 9 is meant to serve as your primary party speaker - and it’s perfect for karaoke

🛍️ All of the new speakers launch today at various retailers

I’m jazzed about the Sony Ult Tower 9, but more practical portable sizes can be had from the Ult Field 5 and Ult Field 5, now on sale.

Max's Ult 3 and Ult 5 news

😬 Can't afford it? Totally fine. I'm opening up more ways to be a paid subscriber for people who can't spare the $5/mo ($4.16/mo) to keep us going. Support us in other ways by referring your friends & family to The Shortcut. Help us grow!

Refer a friend

