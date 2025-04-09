🙌 You can currently get three months of Apple TV+ for $2.99 a month in a limited-time deal from Apple directly

Apple is running a great promo on Apple TV+ at the moment, all thanks to the impending launch of one series.

Because of the premiere of the new Jon Hamm series Your Friends & Neighbors, Apple has slashed the price of its streaming service to just $2.99 a month for three months – and you have from now through April 24 to claim the offer.

This special rate – 70% off the usual monthly price – is available for both new and returning Apple TV+ subscribers. If you haven't been subscribed to the service for a month at least, you should be able to get it – just as long as you subscribe directly to the service, not in a package deal through a phone carrier or other bundles.

After your three months are up on the promo, it'll auto-renew at the usual $9.99 per month fee. To avoid any unwanted price rises, we'd recommend cancelling before the three months is up.

This promo is the first big one Apple has done this year, as they hope for a wave of popularity for this new series of Your Friends & Neighbors, in which Jon Hamm plays Andrew Cooper, a former hedge fund manager who takes to stealing luxurious valuables from rich neighbors to fund his own lavish lifestyle.

Apple is also coming off the back of some other successful series so far in 2025, with both the second season of Severance and the premiere of The Studio with Seth Rogen garnering excellent ratings. Severance Season 2 even managed to break a long-standing Apple TV+ record.

