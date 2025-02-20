📈 Severance Season 2 is a record-breaking success

🥇 It’s now become the most viewed show on Apple TV+

⚽️ Ted Lasso previously held the record

🙏 Fans have had to wait more almost three years for Severance season 2

If you’re currently watching Severance Season 2 on Apple TV+, you’re not alone. The hit show has broken Apple TV+ records to become the platform’s number one series in history based on the number of unique viewers.

Viewing numbers are expected to climb as the series progresses, with new episodes dropping each week. According to Deadline, the series has led to a 126% increase in Apple TV+ subscribers, which will please CEO Tim Cook.

Apple said that, through Season 1 and what’s available from Season 2, Severance has amassed more viewers than any other Apple TV+ series to date. That includes three seasons of Ted Lasso, which was a breakout hit for Apple.

“We have long admired Ben’s extraordinary gift for original and immersive storytelling, and with he and Dan at the helm, Severance has proven to be an extraordinary success and a cultural phenomenon,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV+. “The series has become an obsession for audiences all over the world and we can’t wait for people to continue to experience all the masterful twists and turns as the rest of the season unfolds.”

In a post on X, director Ben Stiller said: “Thank you everyone who waited for season 2 and those who have just discovered the show. Your incredible connection and dedication to the characters and details has been so wonderful to share. We all appreciate it so much.”

Severance is a psychological thriller that follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), an employee at Lumon Industries, a mysterious corporation. The show centers on a procedure called “severance,” which surgically separates employees’ work memories from their personal ones, creating two distinct personas known as “innies” who only know life at work and “outies”, who can only remember life on the outside.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.