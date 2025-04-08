(Credit: The Shortcut / Apple)

🎥 Apple is rumored to add a new feature to the iPhone 17 Pro for recording video

🤳 A leak suggests you’ll be able to record your front and rear cameras simultaneously

🧑‍💻 The feature will be geared toward content creators

🤔 It’s unclear why the feature will only be available on the Pro series

📅 Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series this September

Apple is focusing heavily on video capture with the iPhone 17 Pro, according to rumors and leaks we’ve seen. Now, it looks like the company will be adding an interesting new feature to help emphasize that: the ability to record with your selfie camera and the rear camera at the same time.

Jon Prosser at FrontPageTech shared a new video in which he details the upcoming iOS 19 redesign, sharing mock-ups of what he believes the visionOS-esque interface will look like. At the end of the video, Prosser notes a new feature in iOS 19 that will reportedly be available on the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max: dual-capture between the front and rear cameras.

(Credit: Jon Prosser / FrontPageTech)

The UI will look like a FaceTime call, allowing you to frame yourself in the selfie camera while the rest of the screen is filled with your rear camera. This will allow you to shoot vlog-style videos and capture your live reaction to what’s happening in front of you. While it’ll be available to everyone to use, the feature is clearly designed for content creators who want to take further advantage of the iPhone’s camera hardware.

It’s unclear whether there will be two separate videos recorded from the front and rear cameras or if it’ll be a single video with both feeds included. It’s also unclear why the feature will be exclusive to the Pro series and not make it to the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air. It’s likely because Apple sees the Pro as the most capable iPhone, and reserving features for it entices more people to buy it. It could also have something to do with the upcoming A19 Pro processor - maybe the regular A19 won’t support simultaneous recording. Who knows?

Right now, the feature remains just a rumor, as does 8K video recording and the upgraded triple 48MP rear cameras. We’ll know more about the iPhone 17 Pro series over time leading up to its rumored September launch date, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.