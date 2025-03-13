The LG M5 OLED evo is the flagship wireless TV in LG’s 2025 lineup (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The LG M5 OLED evo is the wireless gaming TV of my dreams. I turned that dream into a reality during a recent visit to LG’s offices, where I went hands-on with the new TV before its launch. While wireless TVs aren’t anything new (see the previous four LG M-series TVs and our Samsung Frame Pro hands-on review), the LG M5 adds big improvements for 2025 that make the tech even more friction-free.

The wireless connection no longer requires line of sight to work. You can now hide all your consoles, PCs, and Blu-Ray players in a cabinet underneath or far away from the TV, and the wireless streaming video and audio will still work.

It’s lag-free, according to my day of testing. I played PS5 Pro games on the LG M5 right next to a hard-wired LG C5, and saw virtually no difference in picture quality or additional latency between the wireless or wired TVs. Read on for more reasons why the LG G5 is the best wireless gaming TV I’ve tested.

Pros

✅ 🛜 Flawless, latency-free wireless video/audio, even for gaming

✅ 🫥 Wireless connection makes setup simple and lets you hide your electronics

✅ 🤖 AI features that are actually helpful, especially for picture calibration

✅ 🫶 Universal gaming support with G-Sync, FreeSync, and VRR

Cons

❌ Wireless connection limits refresh rate to 144Hz

❌ Pricing unknown, but it’ll likely be $4,199 or higher

No wires on the LG M5 OLED – except the power cable (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🛜 Wireless setup. The LG M5’s signature feature is that it connects wirelessly to an external connection box called the Zero Connect Box. This setup allows you to have a TV cleanly mounted to the wall without anything else while your PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, Blu-Ray player, gaming PC, and other electronics are plugged into the HDMI 2.1-enabled transmitter box elsewhere. The wireless setup makes the LG M5 one of the truly easiest TVs to wall mount as it only requires you to route a power cable through or onto the wall.

📶 Improved wireless connection. This year’s Zero Connect Box has an improved wireless connection that works even without a direct line of sight. LG tells me you can even place the Zero Connect inside a TV cabinet without any loss of wireless picture or audio. This will give you a bit more flexibility to have your TV on top of a TV stand (in case wall mounting isn’t an option) or you have all your home entertainment devices inside a cabinet on the other side of the living room.

Same gameplay on the wired LG C5 (left) and wireless LG M5 (right) (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

⚡️ No latency. I lugged my PS5 Pro from Queens, New York, all the way to Englefield, New Jersey, to test whether LG wireless gaming TV has any latency and I’m happy to report there was none. I was able to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Returnal on LG M5 and LG C5 sitting next to each other. The LG M5 was hooked up wirelessly, while the LG C5 displayed the same exact gameplay through a wired connection. I couldn’t see any visual difference in resolution, sharpness, frame rate, response time, or lag between the wireless and wired video connection.

🏃🏻‍♂️ It’s ‘only’ 144Hz. If there’s one drawback of the LG M5 wireless technology, it’s the fact that this TV is limited to a 144Hz refresh rate. That won’t be a problem for console gamers whose Xbox Series X and PS5 Pro can only output a maximum 4K 120Hz picture anyway. But if you have a gaming PC with the latest Nvidia RTX 5090 or Nvidia RTX 5080, you won’t be able to take full advantage of your GPU. Still, 144Hz is really fast, and it’s a slightly higher refresh rate than you’ll find on most 4K TVs today.

The LG M5 OLED Evo is a crazy thin TV (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📺 Top display panel. Like the G5, the M5 gets LG’s top-of-the-line four-stack OLED panel that features two blue OLED panels and two separate red and green panels. This super tandem OLED display promises to be up to three times brighter than last year’s M4 OLED evo TV. Even with a fully lit white panel, LG claims the M5 is 40% brighter than before. That extra brightness helps make the image pop off the screen through increased contrast and more vivid colors.

🤖 AI assistance. LG is pushing AI into the very foundations of the latest 25th version of WebOS. You’ll be able to log into your TV just by speaking to it, and from there, you can watch the home screen magically reorder its icons and swap in your personal watching recommendations. You can also call upon LG’s new AI Chatbot at any time to quickly change settings, playback commands, and other actions without needing the remote.

The LG M5 OLED playing Call of Duty Black Ops 6 on a PS5 Pro (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎨 Picture calibration you’ll actually do. AI also plays a bigger and more helpful role in calibrating the TV picture. There’s a new AI-powered calibration process that shows you a series of images to help you find the final picture quality you prefer. It is not as perfect as a technical calibration with a spectro(photo)meter and pattern generator, but name the number of people you know who actually go through with that. It’s also far more intuitive for the average user than tweaking a bunch of sliders for saturation, contrast, and other settings.

🤑 The LG M5 price is unknown but likely high. LG announced pricing for its LG G5 and C5 OLED evo TVs but not the M5 (or B5). From the $3,399 price of the 65-inch LG G5 OLED evo, we can surmise that the LG M5 will be even more expensive since it’s a higher-end model in the company’s lineup. Last year’s LG M4 OLED evo also started at $4,299 for a 65-inch model, so we expect this year’s model will cost as much or $100 less, following the trend of LG’s 2025 pricing.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.