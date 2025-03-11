LG G5 OLED evo 4K TV (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📣 LG announced pricing for the G5 and C5 OLED evo TVs arriving March 2025

📺 LG G5 will be available in 55- to 97-inch sizes starting at $2,499

🖥️ LG C5 will be available in 42- to 83-inch sizes starting at $1,399

LG has announced it will start rolling out its 2025 OLED evo TVs this March and released pricing for the G5 and C5 models.

The LG G5 OLED evo is the company’s premier flagship OLED evo TV featuring a tandem OLED panel made up of two blue OLED displays and one green and red OLED. If tandem OLED sounds familiar, its the same type of screen found in the new iPad Pro OLED that basically stacks two panels on top of each other for enhanced brightness and color.

The G5 is also notably LG’s top-class screen featuring a 165Hz refresh rate plus support for Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VRR.

The LG G5 will be available starting March 2025 in 55- to 97-inch sizes, starting at $2,499.

55-inch LG G5 for $2,499

65-inch LG G5 for $3,399

77-inch LG G5 for $4,499

83-inch LG G5 for $6,499

97-inch LG G5 for $24,999

LG C5 OLED evo pricing

LG C5 OLED evo 4K TV (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

LG also announced the LG C5 will start at $1,399 with screen sizes ranging from 42- to 83-inch sizes.

The LG C5 isn’t nearly as premium as the G5, and it only features a WOLED panel. LG promises the C5 is brighter than last year’s C4 model and otherwise it’s biggest upgrade is a new LG Alpha 9 Gen 8 processor.

This chip introduces a plethora of new AI-powered features including automatic account switching, an AI-assisted picture calibration process, and Microsoft Copilot+ integration.

42-inch LG C5 for $1,399

48-inch LG C5 for $1,599

55-inch LG C5 for $1,999

65-inch LG C5 for $2,699

77-inch LG C5 for $3,699

83-inch LG C5 for $5,399

LG has yet to announce pricing for its wireless M5 and affordable B5 TVs, or QNED (aka mini LED) TVs so stay tuned for more announcements soon.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.