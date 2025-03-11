📺 TCL announces its new QM7K mid-range QLED 4K TV

TCL has announced its second QLED TV for 2025, the TCL QM7K.

Following up on the TCL QM6K announced at CES 2025, the QM7K features a brighter mini LED panel with a stunning 3,000-nit peak brightness. TCL claims the QM7K is three-times brighter and features five-times the number of lighting zones as the 2024 TCL QM751G.

To achieve these new benchmarks, the QM7K features an improved Halo Control System, which promises to virtually eliminate blooming with more precise lighting control hardware and software. There’s also a new CrystGlow HVA Panel that’s both anti-reflective and works in tandem with the backlight to block out light during dark scenes to increase contrast by up to five-times.

The TCL QM7K offers plenty for gamers too. The screen has a 144Hz native refresh rate and Game Accelerator that pushes to 288Hz (up from the previous 240Hz).

On paper this TV supports a variety of HDR formats including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HDR10. It also has a built-in 2.2-channel speaker system by Bang & Olufsen to support Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X surround sound.

55” TCL QM7K - $1,299

65” TCL QM7K - $1,499

75” TCL QM7K - $1,999

85” TCL QM7K - $2,499

98” TCL QM7K - $3,999

115” TCL QM7K - $19,999

The QM7K available today in 55 inches to 85 inches screen sizes starting from $1,299 for a 55-inch configuration. TCL also says it will have 98-inch and 115-inch models arriving later this year.

