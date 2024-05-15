(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

TCL is going big with its 2024 Mini LED 4K TV lineup literally in so many ways. At the head of its lineup is the massive 115-inch TCL QM891G featuring an equally insane 20,000 local dimming zones and up to 50,000 nits of peak brightness.

It’s easily the biggest and brightest 4K TV we’ve seen so far this year since we first saw it at CES 2024. We got some extra hands-on time with the screen to play Modern Warfare 3 and the latest PS5 games. Firstly, gaming on a screen this big is like heaven, we’ve never played on anything this big and it makes headshots in MW3 much easier because the character models are huge on these displays.

Talk about bright! 😎 (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The color and contrast on the giant 115-inch 4K TV was spectacular with a fantastic mix of searingly bright highlights and inky blacks. Motion on this TV also looked fluid and smooth – and that’s without enabling TCL’s Gaming Motion Accelerator tools.

The TCL QM891G also delivered plenty of punch bass for games thanks to its built-in Onkyo 6.2.2 channel speaker system. Standing on a pair of sturdy display legs (sold separately) as you see pictured above, the TCL QM891G is a TV we envision being set up in a living room on its own without a credenza or anything around it.

Internally, the QM891G is the only TV in TCL 2024 lineup to be powered by an AiPQ Ultra processor, solely to control its 20,000 Mini-LED and produce over 65,000 levels of granular light control.

Otherwise, all of TCL’s new Mini LED TVs also feature a new 6-in-1 LED processor, which helps the screen push ultra-high brightness while maintaining power efficiency. The screen also utilizes some new Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, which distributes light uniformly throughout the display. Lastly, TCL tells us it has developed Optical Distance Reduction to reduce backlight blooming.

Of course, all this excellence in a giant TV comes at an extreme cost of $26,999 and it’ll be available later this year.

TCL QM851G

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Moving down one tier on TCL 2024 Mini LED 4K TV lineup, the TCL QM851G comes in slightly smaller 65- to 98-inch screen sizes, but it promises to offer the same 5,000 nits of brightness but with only 5,000 dimming zones – a quarter of what’s available on TCL’s flagship. Still, this 4K TV is no slouch. It also features a native 120Hz panel and it also supports 144Hz VRR gaming for PCs. Game Accelerator 240 can also further extend this TV’s frame rate to 240Hz with VRR in exchange for dropping the resolution to 1080p. The TCL also packs a slightly lower-end AiPQ Pro processor and a 2.1.2-channel speaker system with up-firing Dolby Atmos speakers.

65-inch TCL 65QM851G:$1,999.99

75-inch TCL 75QM851G: $2,699.99

85-inch TCL 85QM851G $3,999.99

98-inch TCL 98QM851G: $7,999.99

TCL QM751G

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The QM751G serves as TCL’s entry-level Mini LED that comes in 55- to 98-inch screen sizes. It also features up to 2,400 nits of brightness with 1,500 dimming zones. Like the QM8, the QM7 has a native 120Hz panel, with 144Hz VRR support through FreeSync Premium Pro. It also has ALLM and Game Accelerator 240, so this is a fully gaming-ready TV. More impressively, a TCL TV at this level comes with a built-in subwoofer thanks to its Onkyo 2.1-channel speaker system.

55-inch TCL 55QM751G: $1,099.99

65-inch TCL 65QM751G: $1,499.99

75-inch TCL 75QM751G: $1,999.99

85-inch TCL 85QM751G: $2,699.99

98-inch TCL 98QM751G: $6,999.99

TCL Q681G

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Q681G is TCL Full Array LED 4K TV that starts with 55-inch models and goes up to 85-inches. It utilizes a High Brightness PRO LED Backlight to boost highlights up to 600 nits and quantum dots to push more vibrant colors. The largest 85-inch screen size also comes with a 120Hz panel with 144Hz VRR support.

55-inch TCL 55Q681G $699.99

65-inch TCL 65Q681GL: $899.99

75-inch TCL 75Q681G: $1,199.99

85-inch TCL 85Q681G: $1,999.99

TCL Q651G

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The TCL Q651G is essentially the same as the Q681G except it drops the full array backlight for a direct LED backlit display. It still comes packing quantum dot technology to help drive higher brightness and deeper colors. The 85-inch TCL and new 98-inch TCL models also feature a 120Hz panel refresh rate for smooth gaming.

50-inch TCL model 50Q651G at $549.99

55-inch TCL model 55Q651G at $599.99

65-inch TCL model 65Q651G at $749.99

75-inch TCL model 75Q651G for $1,099.99

85-inch TCL model 85Q651G for $1,599.99

98-inch TCL model 98Q651G at $3,999.99

TCL S5

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Lastly, the S5 is the successor to last year’s TCL S4 model. This new 4K TV features a 25% increase in brightness, AiPQ processor, Game Accelerator 120 for 120 VRR Gaming, ALLM, and added support for Dolby Vision. TCL has also given the S5 a total makeover with a new slim-bezel metal front while flattening the back for easier wall mounting. Speaking of easier installation, TCL has also moved the S5’s ports closer to the edge so you don’t have to run cables toward the center of the screen. The TCL S5 is available at a starting $350 price for a 43-inch TV and screen sizes go up to 85 inches so you can truly have a huge TV no matter what your budget is.