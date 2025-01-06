(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📺 TCL introduces the TCL QM6K with a new Mini LED backlight that’s 53% brighter

💡 Promises 86% improved backlight uniformity, 67% less blooming, and greatly improved color

💎 TCL updated its Mini LEDs with more powerful chips, smaller micro lenses, and an enhanced quantum dot layer

🏷️ Available for preorder soon starting at $749 for a 50-inch screen

TCL is introducing a next-generation backlight technology with the TCL QM6K that promises a 53% brightness boost.

TCL also promises the TCL QM6K has 86% improved backlight uniformity while reducing blooming by 67%. The contrast ratio has also been increased to 7000:1, a noticeable step up from 5,000:1 on last year’s TCL Q681G.

It’s all thanks to TCL’s new micro optical depth stack that adds new LED chip with smaller micro lenses and display panel that’s just thinner. Firstly, the new condensed micro lenses can now dual focus to create a narrower light path and more precisely control the amount of light. Secondly, TCL claims it super high energy LED chip are simply brighter and it has reduced the optical distance between the backlight and diffuser plate.

TCL also added an an enhanced layer quantum dot layer with more vibrant quantum crystals that reproduces a wider 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Lastly, the TLC QM6K features improved LED controllers that promise to eliminate the lag between input signal and backlight response. This should provide faster changes from peak brightness to pure black and reduce image blur.

The TCL QM6K also looks reasonably priced with the 50-inch model starting at $749 while the biggest 98-inch model costs $3,499.

50-inch: $749.99

55-inch: $799.99

65-inch: $999.99

75-inch: $1,299.99

85-inch: $1,999.99

XXL 98-inch: $3,499.99

You won’t have to wait long to buy the TCL QM6K either as preorders for the 65”, 75” and 85” QM6K models available now at TCL’s website.

