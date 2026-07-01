(Credit: Android Headline)

📱 Samsung is gearing up to launch two versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 8

📐 There’s the normal version that gets wider and shorter than ever

🔋 An upgraded Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will sport a familiar design and big battery

⚙️ Both phones will be equipped with the latest specs, new colors, and One UI

💰 Pricing could start around $1,700 for the Fold 8 and $2,000 for the Ultra

📋 Here’s everything we’ve heard about the phones ahead of their July 22 announcement

Samsung is shaking things up with this year’s Galaxy Z lineup. Instead of launching one successor to the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 from last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will come in two flavors: one regular with a short and stubby design, and a new “Ultra” model with a familiar look and feel.

The company’s never done something like that before. Usually, we only see one book-style foldable from Samsung each year - that’s it. But with the iPhone Fold on the horizon and growing interest in the foldable category from consumers, Samsung wants to diversify its portfolio with two distinct options you can pick from at checkout.

We’ve been tracking all the rumors, leaks, and other chatter around the Galaxy Z Fold 8 ahead of its rumored July 22 announcement. Here’s everything we (think we) know about the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra, and just how different they’ll be when they hit store shelves.

📅 Galaxy Z Fold 8 release date and announcement

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headline)

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series on July 22, 2026 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in London, according to a wide variety of leaks we’ve seen. This lines up perfectly with Samsung’s tradition of mid-July foldable launches.

Here’s a quick timeline of when we can probably expect the Fold 8:

📣 July 22, 2026: Galaxy Unpacked in London where we’ll see the Fold 8 for the first time.

🛒 ~July 22, 2026: Pre-orders will likely open.

📦 ~August 7, 2026: Rumored launch date for the Fold 8 and the rest of Samsung’s new devices.

📱 Two very different designs

This is the biggest story of the year for Samsung’s foldable lineup. Instead of one Galaxy Z Fold, we’re getting two completely different versions.

(Credit: Android Headline)

Samsung is keeping things familiar on the Fold 8 Ultra. It’s essentially the Galaxy Z Fold 7 but slightly thicker. The corners are still square, the sides are still flat, and that big camera bump on the back isn’t going anywhere. According to the first renders we saw back in March, the Fold 8 Ultra will measure 4.5mm thick when open, which is just 0.3mm more than the Fold 7. You probably won’t even notice the difference when you’re holding it.

That extra thickness was said to also accommodate S Pen support on the foldable display, but it no longer sounds like that’s the case. You’ll want a Moto Razr Fold if you want stylus support on your next foldable.

(Credit: Android Headline)

The regular Fold 8 is a different story entirely. Case leaks that surfaced recently all but confirm that the phone will be dramatically shorter and wider than anything Samsung has made before, with a much squarer silhouette on the outside. That 4:3 aspect ratio cover screen is going to feel completely different in the hand compared to a traditional Fold.

It’s the phone Samsung built to counter Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold. Real-world photos leaked a few weeks back showing the device being held by someone with a protective case around it, and it looks dramatically different from anything Samsung has shipped before. It’s much more passport-shaped than anything, which is what we’re also expecting from Apple’s first foldable.

One thing we haven’t heard much about is whether the crease is improving significantly on either model. As we wrote back in April, this is one area where Apple is expected to have a big advantage with the iPhone Fold, which is said to use an advanced hinge to eliminate the crease almost entirely. The leaked metal support plate in the Fold 8 Ultra’s specs suggests Samsung is at least working on it, but “improved crease” doesn’t mean “no crease at all.”

⚙️ Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra specs

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headline)

Back in March, tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_ on X) shared a leaked spec list for what appeared to be the Fold 8 Ultra, and it painted a pretty complete picture of what Samsung’s planning. Here’s a breakdown of what’s rumored for both models.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Display: 6.5-inch cover + 8-inch main, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED

Glass: Dual-layer Ultra-Thin Glass, laser-drilled metal support plate

Chip: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

RAM / Storage: 12–16GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Cameras (rear): 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto

Selfie: 10MP on cover + inner display

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W wired charging, “Qi2 ready” wireless charging

Thickness: ~4.5mm open, ~8.9mm folded

Software: Android 17 + One UI 9, 7 years of updates

Water resistance: IP48

S Pen: Not supported

Galaxy Z Fold 8

Display: 5.4-inch cover + 7.6-inch main, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED

Glass: Dual-layer Ultra-Thin Glass, laser-drilled metal support plate

Chip: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

RAM / Storage: 12–16GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Cameras (rear): 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide

Selfie: 10MP on cover + inner display

Battery: ~4,800mAh, 45W charging, “Qi2 ready” wireless charging

Software: Android 17 + One UI 9, 7 years of updates

Water resistance: IP48

S Pen: Not supported

The battery upgrade is the one we’re most excited about. When we tested the Galaxy Z Fold 7, its 4,400mAh battery could just barely scrape through a full day. Jumping to 5,000mAh plus doubling the charging speed from 25W to 45W would be a massive quality-of-life upgrade.

The camera situation is interesting, too. Dual 50MP cameras on the regular Fold 8 should prove to be enough for most people, but many are accustomed to Samsung shipping three cameras on its book-style foldables. For the Ultra to exclusively carry the triple camera system is interesting, to say the least. Guess you’ll have to be okay with taking regular and ultra-wide photos - no lossless zoom for you.

🎨 Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra colors

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headline)

As for colors, Ice Universe corroborated a leak from Digital Citizen listing the full color lineup. Here’s what to expect:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 colors

Cream

Graphite

Lavender

Pistachio

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra colors

Cream

Graphite

Green Shadow

Violet Shadow

Pistachio and Lavender on the regular Fold 8 are new, and sound like the most fun colors you’ll be able to pick from. Samsung has never shied away from picking bold colors for its foldables, and it doesn’t sound like that’s changing this year, either. The Shadow suffixes on the Ultra’s options suggest darker, more muted takes on those same hues, which fits the Ultra’s premium positioning.

💰 Price

The Fold 8 Ultra is expected to start at $1,999, keeping it in line with what the Fold 7 cost at launch. That means 256GB would run you $1,999, 512GB would be $2,199, and the 1TB version would land at $2,499, assuming Samsung doesn’t raise prices. But there’s a real chance they do. RAM prices have been surging industry-wide, and some reports out of South Korea suggest the Fold 8 Ultra could actually kick off at $2,100, making it Samsung’s most expensive mainstream phone ever.

The regular Fold 8 is expected to come in cheaper, hovering around $1,799–$1,999. That potential discount would make it a meaningful alternative, not just a different shape.

🤖 Software and AI features

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Both Fold 8 models will most likely ship with Android 17 and One UI 9, with Samsung promising seven years of OS updates (just like it does with every flagship phone these days).

The bigger software story, though, is Gemini Intelligence. Google’s new system-level AI - the one that can run multi-step tasks across multiple apps without you having to babysit it - is reportedly set to debut on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra before any other Android device. If that pans out, it’d be a meaningful exclusive for Samsung buyers and a real reason to consider these phones over other Android flagships at launch.

Of course, the upcoming Pixel 11 series will also likely have Gemini Intelligence, but it sounds like Samsung’s foldables could be first.

🗓️ Everything else at Unpacked

(Credit: Google / Samsung / Warby Parker)

The Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra won’t be the only things Samsung announces on July 22. This is shaping up to be one of the most product-dense Unpacked events Samsung has put together in years. Alongside the two Fold phones, we’re also expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the Galaxy Watch 9, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

We could also hear mentions of Galaxy Glasses, Samsung’s new Android XR-powered smart glasses. Rumor has it they could receive a proper introduction at this year’s Unpacked before launching later this fall. Details remain scarce, but not out of the question.

📱 Galaxy Z Fold 8 coverage continues

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headline)

We’re tracking all the Galaxy Z Fold 8 rumors and leaks until Samsung announces it later this month. Subscribe so you don’t miss any of our coverage!

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.