👓 Google introduced two new pairs of intelligent eyewear

🤝 Developed in partnership with Samsung, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster

📷 Features a camera for photos, a speaker, and an onboard mic

📵 Designed to keep you hands-free and heads-up for everyday tasks without taking out your phone

🗺️ Performs tasks like navigation, live visual translations, and taking photos

⚙️ Powered by an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

📅 Fall launch scheduled with more details in the coming months

Google made a surprise announcement on the back of its Google I/O 2026 developer conference that it has developed a pair of AI glasses in conjunction with Samsung, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster.

The Gentle Monster sunglasses and Warby Parker glasses are both designed as intelligent eyewear that combines AI everday everyday wearability. Both glasses come equipped with a camera, speaker, and onboard mic, allowing them to ask Gemini for directions to a coffee shop or help translate text in front of them.

Both glasses are designed to work seamlessly within the Galaxy ecosystem, keeping users hand-free and heads-up for everyday tasks or even to capture photos, all without taking their phone out.

The new pair of glasses is both powered by a Snapdragon processor, though there’s no confirmation of exactly which specific chip is inside. There’s also no word on whether these glasses can record video or battery life, but we’ve asked for a comment and will update this post as we receive more information.

Google’s new pair of intelligent eyewear is scheduled to launch this fall, and it has promised additional details to be announced in the coming months.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam