Google I/O 2026 Highlights: Everything announced live
Here's a rundown of everything Google announced at its biggest AI show of the year
Google is kicking off its annual developer conference in Mountain View, California, and we’re covering all of the biggest announcements in an easy-to-digest format. Follow along for updates during the show!
🤖 Google I/O 2026: everything announced
📣 Intro
Google went over some updates on its pivot to AI
The company said it was processing 3.2 quadrillion tokens each month
Over 8.5 million developers are using AI to develop apps
Some of its platforms (Android, YouTube, Google itself) have reached over 3.8 billion monthly users
AI Overviews in Search has over 2.5 billion users per month
AI Mode in Search has reached over 1 billion users per month
Over 900 million active monthly users are using the Gemini app
“Ask YouTube” is a new AI feature that lets you search for specific videos with your voice with natural language. You can ask follow-up questions, too. It’ll be available this summer.
“Docs Live” lets you verbally brain-dump an idea for a document and have Google Docs generate it for you. It’ll roll out this summer to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.
Google’s new TPU 8i has 3x more raw computing power than previous chips, which will help the company create the largest AI training cluster in the world. It’s more efficient than previous TPUs as well.
👾 Models updates
Google announced Gemini Omni, which can generate “anything.” The new model has more robust world knowledge and can understand kinetics and gravity to create more realistic videos. The company showed off examples of users adding effects to their real-life videos, simulating different realities, and more. Over time, the model will be able to handle “any output with any input.”
Gemini Omni Flash is the first version of the Omni model being released to the public. It’s available starting today.
Google is making it easier to identify AI photos by letting you circle to search or right-click on images in Chrome and Search and ask if it was generated with AI. The company also confirmed that OpenAI, Elevenlabs, and Kakao are adopting SynthID for watermarking AI images.
Google announced Gemini 3.5 Flash, which gives you much faster performance than Gemini 3.1 Flash. It’s launching first for developers in Antigravity.
Refresh for updates!
Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.