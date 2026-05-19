Google is kicking off its annual developer conference in Mountain View, California, and we’re covering all of the biggest announcements in an easy-to-digest format. Follow along for updates during the show!

Google went over some updates on its pivot to AI

The company said it was processing 3.2 quadrillion tokens each month

Over 8.5 million developers are using AI to develop apps

Some of its platforms (Android, YouTube, Google itself) have reached over 3.8 billion monthly users

AI Overviews in Search has over 2.5 billion users per month

AI Mode in Search has reached over 1 billion users per month

Over 900 million active monthly users are using the Gemini app

“Ask YouTube” is a new AI feature that lets you search for specific videos with your voice with natural language. You can ask follow-up questions, too. It’ll be available this summer.

“Docs Live” lets you verbally brain-dump an idea for a document and have Google Docs generate it for you. It’ll roll out this summer to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.