(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 The specs for Samsung’s next foldable phone might’ve just leaked

⚙️ A tipster has shared a list of specifications for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 on X

🔋 It mentions a bigger battery, faster charging, an improved crease, and an upgraded ultra-wide camera

📺 The screen sizes will remain the same

📅 Samsung is expected to announce the Z Fold 8 this summer

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 sometime this summer, and we could be getting our first look at the specs it’ll boast. Anthony (@TheGalox_ on X), a well-known tipster, has shared a list of specifications that they claim is for the Z Fold 8, and there are a few notable upgrades sprinkled in.

For starters, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might get a bigger battery, which is one of our only complaints about the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The 4,400mAh battery couldn’t quite last a full day in our testing, but the Fold 8 might fix that with a new 5,000mAh battery. It could also gain 45W charging, which would be a nice improvement over the Fold 7’s 25W charging.

According to Anthony, the displays will remain the same as before: a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch foldable display. Samsung will still use dual-layer ultra-thin glass to cover the foldable display, while the crease could see some improvement thanks to a new laser-drilled metal support plate. We haven’t heard anything about the crease going away completely on the Fold 8, however, unlike Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 could also get a new 50MP ultra-wide camera on the back, complementing the 200MP main sensor and 10MP 3x telephoto camera. Samsung will reportedly use a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for the phone, a new vapor chamber cooling system to keep the device heat-free, 12-16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

The leak also mentions that the Fold 8 could be thinner and lighter than before, which seems impossible given that it’ll have a bigger battery than the Fold 7 which already measures just 4.2mm when open. It’s also worth noting that if it does get thinner, the chances of the S Pen coming back get thinner, too; Samsung needs a special display layer to make it work, and the company removed it from the Fold 7 to make that phone as thin as possible.

No pricing or release dates have been shared yet, but so far, it sounds like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be a nice refresh for Samsung’s foldable lineup. We expect the company to announce the device alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and a passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold this summer, likely around July or August.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.