(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung is bringing AirDrop support to the Galaxy S26 series

⚙️ It’s the same workaround Google introduced on the Pixel 10 lineup

🛜 It allows you to use Quick Share to transfer files, photos, videos, and more to Apple products with ease

📅 The update is rolling out first in Korea, then to the US later this week

Samsung is bringing AirDrop support to the Galaxy S26 - we’re (surprisingly) not kidding.

The company has announced it’s going to roll out a software update to its latest series of flagship phones that’ll allow you to use Quick Share to seamlessly send files to Apple devices. The news comes a few months after Google introduced Quick Share-to-AirDrop support on the Pixel 10 series, before expanding the feature to other Pixel devices in the past few weeks.

🛜 Galaxy S26 AirDrop support is here

Samsung is using similar technology to what Google introduced to allow Quick Share to work with AirDrop, which will make it a lot easier to transfer photos, videos, files, and other data between devices. The company says that the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra are its first phones to gain support, with plans to expand the feature to other Galaxy devices in the future.

To use the feature, go to Settings > Connected Devices > Quick Share and enable “Share with Apple devices.” From there, you can use Quick Share to find Apple devices to send files to, as long as the recipient has AirDrop set to “Everyone.” Similarly, to receive a file from an Apple device, open Quick Share on your Galaxy phone and wait for the transfer to complete.

Samsung says that the software update will begin rolling out to users in Korea at first. Later this week, United States users will get it, so you won’t have long to wait until you can start AirDropping between Galaxy phones and iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.