📱 The wider version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 just popped up in the real world

👀 New images show someone holding what seems to be the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8

📐 The device is much shorter and wider than the Fold 7, with two rear cameras instead of three

🤳 Samsung is rumored to make the regular Fold 8 wider, while the taller version will be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

📅 Both phones are expected to arrive on July 22

The wider version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has leaked once again. This time, new images show the device being held by someone in the real world, complete with a protective case to try to disguise it.

(Credit: DCInside)

The eagle-eyed photographs (courtesy of DCInside) reveal a phone that looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, except much shorter and wider, with just two rear cameras instead of three. That’s the same design we’ve been hearing about for months, and the one we expect to see later this summer.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide could wind up being the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, according to a separate leak. That would require the taller Fold 8 to get a new name, reportedly “Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.” That phone will come with a taller cover screen, three rear cameras, and (potentially) a bigger battery. Meanwhile, the regular Fold 8 will be positioned to take on the iPhone Fold, which is also said to have a passport-style form factor.

Neither of the real-world images show off the folding display, but leaks suggest it’ll measure 7.6 inches, while the cover screen will be 5.4 inches. It’ll be a much different take on a foldable than anything Samsung’s shipped before, making it one of the most interesting upcoming devices of 2026.

We likely don’t have much longer to wait until the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra arrive. Samsung is widely expected to host an Unpacked event on July 22 to reveal the devices, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8. We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything else.

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Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.