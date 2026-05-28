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📱 Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone Fold later this fall

📺 The company’s first foldable is expected to drop the crease and have a completely flat 7.6-inch folding display

📐 The cover screen could be 5.4 inches and much shorter than other foldables

💰 Its price tag is expected to be well over $2,000

🎨 Apple is rumored to only sell the phone in two different colors

👀 Here’s what the latest rumors are telling us

Apple is entering the foldable market this year with the iPhone Fold (or iPhone Ultra, whatever it decides to call it). The company’s first foldable smartphone will be much shorter than others, with a 5.4-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch foldable display, giving the device a passport-like design. It’ll use an advanced hinge mechanism to get rid of the crease, it’ll have two cameras on the back, and it’s expected to cost well over $2,000.

But what colors will it come in? As buyers prepare to drop a ton of cash on the futuristic handset, many are questioning which finishes will be available at checkout. So long as you enjoy generic, run-of-the-mill colors, I have good news for you: the iPhone Fold is expected to arrive in just two finishes, both of which we’ve seen many times before.

Leaked iPhone Fold colors

🪙 Silver

This is one of the most iconic colors ever to come to the iPhone, and it’s been hanging around since the days of the first iPhone. Apple is widely expected to ship the iPhone Fold in Silver, with a white glass back and shiny, metallic sides. Many believe it’ll resemble the Silver iPhone X, which I could definitely see. Of course, Apple might shake things up and give the silver shading some type of alternate appearance for the Fold, but as of now, it looks like it’ll be business as usual for the colorway.

👽 Space Gray / Black

Apple is also rumored to ship the iPhone Fold in Space Gray or Space Black (again, whatever it decides to call it). It, too, is expected to resemble the Space Gray iPhone X with a dark gray glass back and gunmetal aluminum sides. This will likely be the least interesting of the two finishes, while also being the sleekest for those who want something more understated.

🔵 What about “Deep Blue?”

Some rumors were floating around a while ago that the iPhone Fold might be sold in some deep, dark blue finish. However, they’ve all virtually fizzled out by now. Every seemingly reputable leak we’ve seen suggests that Apple will stick to Silver and Space Gray for the iPhone Fold, skipping other colors to avoid having to produce a ton of different SKUs of this engineering marvel of a phone. Maybe Apple will introduce a blue iPhone Fold down the line, but at least at launch time, it doesn’t seem likely.

Our iPhone Fold coverage continues

We’re tracking all the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation surrounding the iPhone Fold until it arrives this September. Subscribe so you don’t miss out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.